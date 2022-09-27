ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Alert Issued For Man Wanted For Assault With Blunt Object, Robbery In Montgomery County

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
This man is wanted for an alleged assault in Montgomery County. Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police

Recognize him?

More than a month after an assault and robbery in Maryland, police in Montgomery County released surveillance photos on Tuesday, Sept. 27 of a wanted man who allegedly cold-cocked his victim and stole a cellphone.

Detectives from the department's 3rd District Investigative Section are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly robbed his victim in the 1100 block of East-West Highway in Silver Spring over the summer.

The alleged incident happened at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Investigators said that the victim stated he was walking south on Georgia Avenue between Sligo Avenue and Blair Road when he was struck from behind by the suspect.

It is alleged that the suspect (pictured above) repeatedly struck his victim with a blunt object, took the phone, and walked away from the scene.

His victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the alleged assault and robbery has been asked to contact detectives at the Montgomery County Department of Police by calling (240) 773-6870.

