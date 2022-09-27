FL Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash4Life

04-10-30-46-52, Cash Ball: 1

(four, ten, thirty, forty-six, fifty-two; Cash Ball: one)

Fantasy 5

20-21-26-31-32

(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Jackpot Triple Play

23-24-25-31-37-46

(twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1,400,000

Mega Millions

08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3

(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-three, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $355,000,000

Pick 2 Evening

8-0, FB: 9

(eight, zero; FB: nine)

Pick 2 Midday

1-7, FB: 9

(one, seven; FB: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

7-0-5, FB: 9

(seven, zero, five; FB: nine)

Pick 3 Midday

5-2-9, FB: 9

(five, two, nine; FB: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

3-2-3-9, FB: 9

(three, two, three, nine; FB: nine)

Pick 4 Midday

4-4-4-4, FB: 9

(four, four, four, four; FB: nine)

Pick 5 Evening

6-4-0-4-1, FB: 9

(six, four, zero, four, one; FB: nine)

Pick 5 Midday

8-3-0-3-9, FB: 9

(eight, three, zero, three, nine; FB: nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000