FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash4Life
04-10-30-46-52, Cash Ball: 1
(four, ten, thirty, forty-six, fifty-two; Cash Ball: one)
Fantasy 5
20-21-26-31-32
(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Jackpot Triple Play
23-24-25-31-37-46
(twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1,400,000
Mega Millions
08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-three, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $355,000,000
Pick 2 Evening
8-0, FB: 9
(eight, zero; FB: nine)
Pick 2 Midday
1-7, FB: 9
(one, seven; FB: nine)
Pick 3 Evening
7-0-5, FB: 9
(seven, zero, five; FB: nine)
Pick 3 Midday
5-2-9, FB: 9
(five, two, nine; FB: nine)
Pick 4 Evening
3-2-3-9, FB: 9
(three, two, three, nine; FB: nine)
Pick 4 Midday
4-4-4-4, FB: 9
(four, four, four, four; FB: nine)
Pick 5 Evening
6-4-0-4-1, FB: 9
(six, four, zero, four, one; FB: nine)
Pick 5 Midday
8-3-0-3-9, FB: 9
(eight, three, zero, three, nine; FB: nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000
