Effingham Radio
Illinois Deer Donation Program Launching October 1
The Illinois Deer Donation Program launches with the start of deer archery hunting season on October 1. At this time and through deer hunting season, hunters can bring harvested deer to one of five partnering meat processors for donation. Hunters do not have to pay the processing fee for donated...
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
Businesses needed to help build TH casino
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The search is on for minority-owned businesses who want to help build the new Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center is hosting a Diversity Outreach Event for local minority-owned businesses in Vigo and surrounding counties. Business owners can learn more about the […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Gilbert Street Closing Monday for Norfolk Southern Rail Crossing Repairs North of Williams
DANVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 136 and S.R. 1 (Gilbert Street) in Danville will close Oct. 3. The closure is necessary for Norfolk Southern Railway to repair its crossing just north of Williams Street and is expected to last one day. A detour will be posted.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fire Chief Don McMasters Announces Retirement for November
Danville, September 30, 2022 – After 27 years of service, Chief Donald E. McMasters has announced that he plans to retire on November 29, 2022. The City of Danville would like to congratulate Chief Donald E. McMasters on his retirement!. Chief McMasters was first hired by the City on...
franchising.com
Potbelly Sandwich Works Inks Two Multi-Unit Development Deals
Iconic Sandwich Shop Continues its Aggressive Franchise Growth Expansion with Agreements Signed for 19 Units in Florida and Illinois. September 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO – Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) (“Potbelly” or the “Company”) is moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative with two signed agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
Danville veteran takes honor flight to Washington D.C.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran got to take the trip of a lifetime earlier this week. Vietnam veteran Kenneth Hunter II was selected to go on an honor flight from Springfield to Washington D.C. on Tuesday courtesy of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. His son got to make the trip with him. Hunter […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Kiwanis Pancake Day Leads the Way for Vermilion County Youth Charities
Beautiful fall weather brought out even more than expected at Thursday’s Kiwanis Pancake Day at the David S. Palmer Arena. Coordinator Wes Bieritz from Kiwanis of Danville said it was a larger crowd than expected starting with the 6 AM opening. AUDIO: Just a little bit more than we...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb Sept 30 – Oct 2
The small town of Newport, Indiana is expecting visitors this weekend – LOTS OF THEM! It is the weekend of the Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb. Doug Weisheit is a member of the Newport Lions Club which sponsors the event. He says a lot of cars and motorcycles will be involved….
Westville house fire visible on I-74
WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A large house fire sparked in Westville earlier today. The house is located on Wisconsin Street near R.P. Lumber. Black smoke and flames were visible on I-74. People in the town claim this fire to be one of several in the last two days. This is a developing story.
WAND TV
Crews called to 2 different fires in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville firefighters were called to two different fires over the last couple of days. The fire department got a call just before 1 p.m. Wednesday to 9 Tillman for a vehicle fire. They were able to put it out quickly. The vehicle was valued at $60,000 with about $6,000 worth of damage. No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.
beckerspayer.com
Illinois health system won't commit to see Aetna Medicare Advantage members without a contract
Carle Health in Urbana, Ill., said it won't commit to treating Aetna Medicare Advantage members, the only health plan offered to Illinois state retirees, until it has a contract with the insurer, The News-Gazette reported Sept. 28. Dennis Hesch, executive vice president of Carle Health, told The News-Gazette the system...
Two separate house fires spark in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to two separate house fires in on Wednesday and Thursday. The fire department responded to a vehicle fire at 12:40 P.M. on Tillman and found a house also on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly with minor to moderate damage to the structure. The property was […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Edgar County Health Department – Illegal Compensation? Fraudulent Documents? Illegal Meetings?
The Edgar County Health Department is once again plagued with financial malfeasance and disregard for the law. In 2013 and 2019, two employees were charged with theft of funds. We covered those events in the articles linked here and here. The County Health Department Board is appointed by the Edgar...
4 injured in crash involving dump truck on US 36
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Four people were injured after a dump-truck vs passenger vehicle crash in Parke County Wednesday. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 10:52 a.m. Wednesday along US 36 just one mile west of Rockville. The sheriff said a Ford F150, driven by a 17-year-old male […]
Neighbors shocked by crime scene in small town
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a small town in Moultrie County were shocked Monday morning when they saw a police presence and crime scene tape set up in their neighborhood. State Police and officers from Lovington have been processing the scene on South Logan Street throughout the day. State Police have taken the lead […]
WTHI
News 10's Susan Dinkel is a proud mom with her daughters on the homecoming court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a proud moment for News 10's Susan Dinkel. She missed work Monday because she was attending Terre Haute North Vigo High School's fall homecoming coronation - and she had two good reasons to be there. Both of her daughters, Lilly and Claire, were...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Mosaic City Church Having Saturday Night at the Movies in Lincoln Park
The Mosaic City Church is having a “Mosaic at the Movies” night, this Saturday evening, October 1st, in Lincoln Park. SING 2 will be the featured movie. Pastor LeStan Hoskins says the community is invited. AUDIO: We are having a community event at Lincoln Park where families; kids...
