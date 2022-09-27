ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion County, IL

Effingham Radio

Illinois Deer Donation Program Launching October 1

The Illinois Deer Donation Program launches with the start of deer archery hunting season on October 1. At this time and through deer hunting season, hunters can bring harvested deer to one of five partnering meat processors for donation. Hunters do not have to pay the processing fee for donated...
MATTOON, IL
WAND TV

Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area

CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Businesses needed to help build TH casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The search is on for minority-owned businesses who want to help build the new Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center is hosting a Diversity Outreach Event for local minority-owned businesses in Vigo and surrounding counties. Business owners can learn more about the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Fire Chief Don McMasters Announces Retirement for November

Danville, September 30, 2022 – After 27 years of service, Chief Donald E. McMasters has announced that he plans to retire on November 29, 2022. The City of Danville would like to congratulate Chief Donald E. McMasters on his retirement!. Chief McMasters was first hired by the City on...
DANVILLE, IL
franchising.com

Potbelly Sandwich Works Inks Two Multi-Unit Development Deals

Iconic Sandwich Shop Continues its Aggressive Franchise Growth Expansion with Agreements Signed for 19 Units in Florida and Illinois. September 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO – Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) (“Potbelly” or the “Company”) is moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative with two signed agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
TAMPA, FL
WCIA

Danville veteran takes honor flight to Washington D.C.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran got to take the trip of a lifetime earlier this week. Vietnam veteran Kenneth Hunter II was selected to go on an honor flight from Springfield to Washington D.C. on Tuesday courtesy of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. His son got to make the trip with him. Hunter […]
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb Sept 30 – Oct 2

The small town of Newport, Indiana is expecting visitors this weekend – LOTS OF THEM! It is the weekend of the Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb. Doug Weisheit is a member of the Newport Lions Club which sponsors the event. He says a lot of cars and motorcycles will be involved….
NEWPORT, IN
WCIA

Westville house fire visible on I-74

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A large house fire sparked in Westville earlier today. The house is located on Wisconsin Street near R.P. Lumber. Black smoke and flames were visible on I-74. People in the town claim this fire to be one of several in the last two days. This is a developing story.
WESTVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Crews called to 2 different fires in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville firefighters were called to two different fires over the last couple of days. The fire department got a call just before 1 p.m. Wednesday to 9 Tillman for a vehicle fire. They were able to put it out quickly. The vehicle was valued at $60,000 with about $6,000 worth of damage. No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Two separate house fires spark in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to two separate house fires in on Wednesday and Thursday. The fire department responded to a vehicle fire at 12:40 P.M. on Tillman and found a house also on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly with minor to moderate damage to the structure. The property was […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

4 injured in crash involving dump truck on US 36

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Four people were injured after a dump-truck vs passenger vehicle crash in Parke County Wednesday. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 10:52 a.m. Wednesday along US 36 just one mile west of Rockville. The sheriff said a Ford F150, driven by a 17-year-old male […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Neighbors shocked by crime scene in small town

LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a small town in Moultrie County were shocked Monday morning when they saw a police presence and crime scene tape set up in their neighborhood. State Police and officers from Lovington have been processing the scene on South Logan Street throughout the day. State Police have taken the lead […]
MOULTRIE COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Mosaic City Church Having Saturday Night at the Movies in Lincoln Park

The Mosaic City Church is having a “Mosaic at the Movies” night, this Saturday evening, October 1st, in Lincoln Park. SING 2 will be the featured movie. Pastor LeStan Hoskins says the community is invited. AUDIO: We are having a community event at Lincoln Park where families; kids...
DANVILLE, IL

