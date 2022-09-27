Read full article on original website
Kenneth Sullivan
3d ago
not everyone will pay to travel in that lane witch is going to back traffic up worse with all the homes being built we need more lanes not toll lanes
11
Michael Zwick
3d ago
It's just another state cash grab. Provide a new lane for all. Not a toll lane. All this will do is provide a wider road with the same congestion.
7
Always Faithful
3d ago
they will do nothing to reduce congestion, rather line the states pockets with revenue.
8
What's being done to lessen traffic on I-80 between Sacramento and Dixon?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've ever driven between Sacramento and Dixon on I-80, you've most likely seen slowdowns during commuting times and on weekends. The project spans nearly 35 miles. It goes from Dixon into Sacramento, splits towards Natomas, and then all the way to Highway 50. Dennis Keaton...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo warned Caltrans no shelter space was available prior to homeless sweeps
VALLEJO – Days before the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) began a series of sweeps of homeless encampments in Vallejo, city officials repeatedly warned the agency that the city didn’t have any available shelter beds to accommodate those displaced, a requirement under federal law. On Friday, Deputy City...
California Delta commuters stymied by unreliable ferry service
RIO VISTA - Ferry troubles on the Delta dating back more than a decade are leading to nightmare commute times that have some East Bay drivers fuming. The Real McCoy II is the ferry that connects Rio Vista to Ryer Island and eventually the Sacramento Area. Without it, there is no Highway 24, but the boat has been plagued with mechanical problems since it hit the water in early 2011, and those problems continue to this day. For Betty and Bob Sutherland, every trip away from home takes a lot of extra planning, and hopefully a little luck. "There are no...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Big Rig Crash on Highway 4 and Hoffman Lane Near Brentwood
On the early morning of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, officials in Contra Costa County reported a fatal multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck on SR-4 near the Brentwood area. The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 4 just east of Hoffman Lane and involved two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer, according to CHP traffic officers.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Semi-Truck Collision Occurs With Walnut Sweeper Near Yuba City
Tractor-Trailer Collides With Walnut Sweeper on Oswald Road. A semi-truck collision occurred in a rural area east of Yuba City on September 28, resulting in a major injury. The crash happened along Oswald Road just southeast of South George Washington Boulevard around 7:28 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident involved a collision between a semi-truck and a walnut sweeper. A walnut sweeper is a tractor-like machine used to pick up nuts from the ground.
All Aboard! New train cars for the San Joaquins route to roll down Central California tracks
Train riders in Central California are about to get a substantial upgrade: new railcars, built in California.
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
Stockton city council passes ordinance banning camping in some areas
STOCKTON, Calif. — A new ordinance passed unanimously by Stockton's City Council Tuesday will outlaw camping within 30 feet of dozens of "critical infrastructure areas," like government buildings, levees and parks. Starting Oct. 27, those camping within 30 feet of critical infrastructure or wildfire risk areas are subject to...
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
Gas prices in Sacramento spiked overnight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices in Northern California skyrocketed once again, surpassing $6 per gallon and nearing $7 per gallon at some gas stations in Sacramento. The new average price for a gallon of gas in California is $6.18, according to AAA. That's a 15 cent increase from Wednesday's average and a 67 cent increase from one week ago. A gallon of regular gas at Chevron on Florin Road and South Land Park Drive was $6.69 on Thursday.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Woodland Two-Vehicle Collision Causes Minor Injuries
Minor Injuries Suffered in County Road 17 Intersection Collision. At least one person suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Woodland on September 26. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 17 and C.R. 102 north of Woodland at around 7:28 in the morning. One of the vehicles was left blocking the roadway by the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report.
1 dead, 1 injured in Hwy 4 crash in Contra Costa Co.
CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (BCN) — One person died and another suffered major injuries in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County near Brentwood early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 5:20 a.m. on a rural […]
Placer Rep debuts 'Ghosts of Placer County' play at Oakmont High School
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — "Ghosts of Placer County" debuts Friday in Roseville as Placer Repertory Theater's first mainstage, multiweek production. It tells the story of Dr. Dessa Dagmar and her daughter Aubrey over the course of 30 years. "It is about ghosts and it's about what haunts us, so it's...
Sacramento City Council approves $1.75M revamp for 'La Mancha' Project Homekey housing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento officials want to turn the "La Mancha" emergency housing facility, that was used during the Project Homekey initiatives started in 2020, into a permanent supportive housing complex. City Councilmembers recently green-lit an application for $1.75 million in funds to "rehabilitate" the South Sacramento hotel on...
KCRA.com
Pedestrian faces life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in San Joaquin County
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person has been severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in San Joaquin County, authorities said. The person driving a Volkswagen Jetta struck a pedestrian on Wednesday around 8:40 p.m. on Alpine Road, just south of Live Oak Road, the California Highway Patrol said. The hit-and-run happened northeast of Stockton.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 242 near Concord
CONCORD (CBS SF/BCN) – A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after being struck from behind by a vehicle on state Highway 242 in Concord, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported shortly before 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 242 south of Willow Pass Road.A rider on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was hit from behind by someone driving a Toyota Highlander. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, CHP officials said. The Contra Costa County coroner's office was not releasing his name as of Wednesday.The Toyota driver was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
Stockton approves alternate electric utility option to PG&E
STOCKTON, Calif. — A recently approved contract will give those living and working in Stockton a new option for electricity utilities outside of the city's current sole provider, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E). During a September meeting, Stockton City Council members unanimously voted to join a Joint Powers Agreement...
3.4 magnitude quake shakes along Alameda-Santa Clara County line
LIVERMORE -- A small earthquake shook the southeastern tip of Alameda County Wednesday morning.The 3.4 magnitude quake hit at 10:02 a.m. about 15 miles south-southeast of Livermore and 14 miles northeast of San Jose's Alum Rock area.There were no reports of any injuries or damage.
California Gas Prices: Why are gas prices going up again in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices in California are on the rise again after a decline following high prices during the summer months. Sacramento is no different. Average prices rose 15 cents Thursday, now reaching more than $6 per gallon. The average price for a regular gallon of gas a week ago was around $5.42, according to AAA. A month ago the average was even lower at around $5.16.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Pittsburg (Pittsburg, CA)
According to the Pittsburg Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Pittsburg on Tuesday. The crash happened on Pittsburg-Antioch Highway [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
