CONCORD (CBS SF/BCN) – A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after being struck from behind by a vehicle on state Highway 242 in Concord, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported shortly before 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 242 south of Willow Pass Road.A rider on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was hit from behind by someone driving a Toyota Highlander. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, CHP officials said. The Contra Costa County coroner's office was not releasing his name as of Wednesday.The Toyota driver was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.

CONCORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO