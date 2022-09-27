ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County, CA

Kenneth Sullivan
3d ago

not everyone will pay to travel in that lane witch is going to back traffic up worse with all the homes being built we need more lanes not toll lanes

Michael Zwick
3d ago

It's just another state cash grab. Provide a new lane for all. Not a toll lane. All this will do is provide a wider road with the same congestion.

Always Faithful
3d ago

they will do nothing to reduce congestion, rather line the states pockets with revenue.

vallejosun.com

Vallejo warned Caltrans no shelter space was available prior to homeless sweeps

VALLEJO – Days before the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) began a series of sweeps of homeless encampments in Vallejo, city officials repeatedly warned the agency that the city didn’t have any available shelter beds to accommodate those displaced, a requirement under federal law. On Friday, Deputy City...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

California Delta commuters stymied by unreliable ferry service

RIO VISTA - Ferry troubles on the Delta dating back more than a decade are leading to nightmare commute times that have some East Bay drivers fuming. The Real McCoy II is the ferry that connects Rio Vista to Ryer Island and eventually the Sacramento Area. Without it, there is no Highway 24, but the boat has been plagued with mechanical problems since it hit the water in early 2011, and those problems continue to this day. For Betty and Bob Sutherland, every trip away from home takes a lot of extra planning, and hopefully a little luck. "There are no...
RIO VISTA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Big Rig Crash on Highway 4 and Hoffman Lane Near Brentwood

On the early morning of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, officials in Contra Costa County reported a fatal multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck on SR-4 near the Brentwood area. The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 4 just east of Hoffman Lane and involved two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer, according to CHP traffic officers.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Semi-Truck Collision Occurs With Walnut Sweeper Near Yuba City

Tractor-Trailer Collides With Walnut Sweeper on Oswald Road. A semi-truck collision occurred in a rural area east of Yuba City on September 28, resulting in a major injury. The crash happened along Oswald Road just southeast of South George Washington Boulevard around 7:28 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident involved a collision between a semi-truck and a walnut sweeper. A walnut sweeper is a tractor-like machine used to pick up nuts from the ground.
YUBA CITY, CA
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

Stockton city council passes ordinance banning camping in some areas

STOCKTON, Calif. — A new ordinance passed unanimously by Stockton's City Council Tuesday will outlaw camping within 30 feet of dozens of "critical infrastructure areas," like government buildings, levees and parks. Starting Oct. 27, those camping within 30 feet of critical infrastructure or wildfire risk areas are subject to...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Gas prices in Sacramento spiked overnight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices in Northern California skyrocketed once again, surpassing $6 per gallon and nearing $7 per gallon at some gas stations in Sacramento. The new average price for a gallon of gas in California is $6.18, according to AAA. That's a 15 cent increase from Wednesday's average and a 67 cent increase from one week ago. A gallon of regular gas at Chevron on Florin Road and South Land Park Drive was $6.69 on Thursday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Woodland Two-Vehicle Collision Causes Minor Injuries

Minor Injuries Suffered in County Road 17 Intersection Collision. At least one person suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Woodland on September 26. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 17 and C.R. 102 north of Woodland at around 7:28 in the morning. One of the vehicles was left blocking the roadway by the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report.
WOODLAND, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead, 1 injured in Hwy 4 crash in Contra Costa Co.

CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (BCN) — One person died and another suffered major injuries in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County near Brentwood early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 5:20 a.m. on a rural […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 242 near Concord

CONCORD (CBS SF/BCN) – A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after being struck from behind by a vehicle on state Highway 242 in Concord, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported shortly before 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 242 south of Willow Pass Road.A rider on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was hit from behind by someone driving a Toyota Highlander. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, CHP officials said. The Contra Costa County coroner's office was not releasing his name as of Wednesday.The Toyota driver was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
CONCORD, CA
ABC10

Stockton approves alternate electric utility option to PG&E

STOCKTON, Calif. — A recently approved contract will give those living and working in Stockton a new option for electricity utilities outside of the city's current sole provider, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E). During a September meeting, Stockton City Council members unanimously voted to join a Joint Powers Agreement...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

California Gas Prices: Why are gas prices going up again in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices in California are on the rise again after a decline following high prices during the summer months. Sacramento is no different. Average prices rose 15 cents Thursday, now reaching more than $6 per gallon. The average price for a regular gallon of gas a week ago was around $5.42, according to AAA. A month ago the average was even lower at around $5.16.
SACRAMENTO, CA
