DE Lottery
DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
02-10-38-42-47, Lucky Ball: 4
(two, ten, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: four)
Mega Millions
08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-three, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $355,000,000
Play 3 Day
8-6-1
(eight, six, one)
Play 3 Night
7-4-0
(seven, four, zero)
Play 4 Day
3-5-2-1
(three, five, two, one)
Play 4 Night
2-4-3-1
(two, four, three, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000
