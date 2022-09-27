Gottheimer announces new $500K federal investment clawed back to Sussex County to improve public transportation for seniors, veterans, local residents

Read full article on original website
Related
Rehoboth Beach Hit With Antisemitic Flyers Targeting Biden Administration
Just two weeks ahead of Yom Kippur, the most important holiday in the Jewish calendar, a Delaware community has been inundated with vile, antisemitic flyers. Roughly 300 citizens of Rehoboth Beach, where President Joe Biden keeps a summer home, received a parcel in their yard Saturday night packaged with corn kernels and flyers disparaging the Biden administration and criticizing its supposed number of Jewish officials. “The apparent intent of the flyers is to spread the divisiveness, dehumanizing fear and cultural mistrust that currently permeates in our nation,” city spokesperson Lynne Coan told the Cape Gazette. Local rabbi Sholom Vogel added said the incident was “shocking and disturbing” but the community would respond “correctly” by distributing traditional honey cakes to households in Lewes and Rehoboth Beach—“symbolizing our wishes for a sweet new year, one unmarred by hate and division.”Read it at WBOC
NJ.com
Mikie Sherrill is latest N.J. member of Congress to test positive for COVID
Rep. Mikie Sherrill on Friday became the latest member of the New Jersey congressional delegation to test positive for the coronavirus. Sherill, D-11th Dist., said she was experiencing mild symptoms. The House is voting Friday before recessing until after the Nov. 8 election.
Stop using our goose logo, Wawa tells N.J. congressional candidate
New Jersey residents gottahavaWawa. So Democratic congressional candidate Matt Jenkins, a health and wellness consultant running against Rep. Chris Smith, R-4th Dist., tried to capitalize on his district’s fondness for the home of Hoagiefest, Sizzli breakfast sandwiches and large salted pretzels. Jenkins added a pair of geese to his campaign logo.
Comments / 0