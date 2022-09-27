Gottheimer announces new $500K federal investment clawed back to Sussex County to improve public transportation for seniors, veterans, local residents

Just two weeks ahead of Yom Kippur, the most important holiday in the Jewish calendar, a Delaware community has been inundated with vile, antisemitic flyers. Roughly 300 citizens of Rehoboth Beach, where President Joe Biden keeps a summer home, received a parcel in their yard Saturday night packaged with corn kernels and flyers disparaging the Biden administration and criticizing its supposed number of Jewish officials. “The apparent intent of the flyers is to spread the divisiveness, dehumanizing fear and cultural mistrust that currently permeates in our nation,” city spokesperson Lynne Coan told the Cape Gazette. Local rabbi Sholom Vogel added said the incident was “shocking and disturbing” but the community would respond “correctly” by distributing traditional honey cakes to households in Lewes and Rehoboth Beach—“symbolizing our wishes for a sweet new year, one unmarred by hate and division.”Read it at WBOC

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 10 DAYS AGO