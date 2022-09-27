ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulsboro, NJ

PA Woman Stole $162K In COVID-19 Relief Funds Intended For Renters Facing Eviction

A 53-year-old Pennsylvania woman stole more than $162,000 in COVID-19 relief funds intended for renters facing eviction or utility shut-off, authorities said. Tina M. Yorgey, of Norristown, was charged with multiple counts of theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, and other related offenses, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said on Friday, Sept. 30.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

2 men wanted for brutally beating, robbing beloved Bucks County comic store owner

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are looking for two men who bound, beat and robbed a beloved 61-year-old comic store owner. The brutal incident was captured on a surveillance camera."We sell comics, action figures, music even you name it, we have it," Comic Collection founder Dave Schwartz said.Comic Collection has been a haven for hobbyists for nearly 40 years. Schwartz is known to his customers as the sovereign of eclectic treasures from eras past and present so much so they call him "The Comic Deity."Two Sundays ago. the 61-year-old was alone doing inventory in his Feasterville shop...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Former Delaware State Trooper Pleads Guilty In Federal Court

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, pled guilty in federal court on Thursday after an FBI investigation revealed that Merrell, under the ruse of conducting an active fraud investigation, stole various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle. Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge accepted the plea.
NEWARK, DE
morethanthecurve.com

Plymouth Meeting man among three charged by federal grand jury for distribution of controlled substances resulting in death

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on September 27th that Darryl Elliott, age 36, of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, Steven Pierro, age 34, of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, and Heather Carper, age 34, of Northumberland, Pennsylvania, were indicted on September 20, 2022, by a federal grand jury and charged with the distribution of controlled substances resulting in death.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
WHYY

Former Philly cop accused of luring and grooming young girls

A retired Philadelphia police officer is facing charges for allegedly trying to lure underage children. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Patrick Heron is in jail on a $2 million bond. “The conduct alleged includes unlawful sexual contact with minors, some of them quite young. Electronic messages that appear to be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Mother who lost 2 sons to gun violence talks of fear, frustration after Allentown teen’s killing

The playground was empty Wednesday afternoon at Stevens Park in Allentown, but the park’s pavilion in the corner housed a small group of young people keeping watch. Spelled out in more than 100 candles was a memorial with the name Trey and a heart, with handwritten messages on ripped-out notebook pages plastered on the ground and a blue pavilion pole.
ALLENTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Suspected ringleader of group behind assaults in Haverford Township charged

HAVERFORD, Pa. - The suspected ringleader of a group of Delaware County teenagers accused of assaulting other teens in videos posted to the internet has been charged. FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports that unnamed teen was sent to juvenile detention Thursday on a number of charges, including robbery, assault, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint.
HAVERFORD, PA
CBS Philly

Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple juvenile petitions, which are legal documents detailing facts about charges against a child, have been signed against one of the teens involved in the chaos in Havertown last weekend.There's no word on what the exact charges are.Officials say a group of teenagers created panic along Darby and Manoa Roads, attacking and beating victims.Local businesses say the group has caused issues in their establishments.The Haverford Police Department is continuing to work on the case.
HAVERTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
NBC New York

Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room

First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
