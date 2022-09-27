Read full article on original website
PA Woman Stole $162K In COVID-19 Relief Funds Intended For Renters Facing Eviction
A 53-year-old Pennsylvania woman stole more than $162,000 in COVID-19 relief funds intended for renters facing eviction or utility shut-off, authorities said. Tina M. Yorgey, of Norristown, was charged with multiple counts of theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, and other related offenses, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said on Friday, Sept. 30.
Scheme to steal $1.8M from Bethlehem Walmart warehouse lands man in federal prison
A man who conspired to steal $1.8 million worth of electronics from Walmart’s Bethlehem e-commerce distribution hub was sentenced Monday to spend nearly four years in federal prison. Rusmaldy Jimenez-Hiciano, 38, participated in the scheme from 2014 until May 2018, court records say. He and Upper Macungie Township resident...
Drug dealer who helped deal 100 kilos of cocaine to New Jersey and Philadelphia pleads guilty
A Philadelphia man responsible for peddling massive amounts of cocaine to communities in his home city as well as in southern New Jersey has admitted to doing so in court. Cocaine is a dangerous drug that for years has wreaked havoc on communities all over while drug trafficking organizations make profit after profit.
Philadelphia man faces federal charges after mother, daughter carjacked in driveway
A suspect has been arrested after a mother and daughter were carjacked while headed out for work and school in Northeast Philadelphia.
Mom used phone app to track carjacker accused of pointing gun at teen daughter, feds say
Officials believe the man was involved in another Philadelphia robbery early in September.
2 men wanted for brutally beating, robbing beloved Bucks County comic store owner
FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are looking for two men who bound, beat and robbed a beloved 61-year-old comic store owner. The brutal incident was captured on a surveillance camera."We sell comics, action figures, music even you name it, we have it," Comic Collection founder Dave Schwartz said.Comic Collection has been a haven for hobbyists for nearly 40 years. Schwartz is known to his customers as the sovereign of eclectic treasures from eras past and present so much so they call him "The Comic Deity."Two Sundays ago. the 61-year-old was alone doing inventory in his Feasterville shop...
Teen suspects attack & carjack 82-year-old outside Willow Grove Mall, steal gift he bought his wife
The suspects hit the 82-year-old with a hard object, grabbed a gift he had purchased for his wife at the Willow Grove Park Mall and then stole his truck, police say.
Former Delaware State Trooper Pleads Guilty In Federal Court
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, pled guilty in federal court on Thursday after an FBI investigation revealed that Merrell, under the ruse of conducting an active fraud investigation, stole various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle. Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge accepted the plea.
Bucks County man enters open plea to attempted murder charges after shooting police chief
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Bucks County man entered a plea deal after shooting a police chief and attempting to shoot a parole officer, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. Colin Frank Petroziello, of Yardley, entered a no contest plea to firing a shotgun at Yardley Police...
Plymouth Meeting man among three charged by federal grand jury for distribution of controlled substances resulting in death
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on September 27th that Darryl Elliott, age 36, of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, Steven Pierro, age 34, of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, and Heather Carper, age 34, of Northumberland, Pennsylvania, were indicted on September 20, 2022, by a federal grand jury and charged with the distribution of controlled substances resulting in death.
Suspects wanted for breaking into a Center City restaurant, stealing liquor and cash
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man and woman are wanted by Philadelphia police for gaining entry into QU Japan Bistro and stealing items. The incident happened on September 24, 2022, at 1635 Market Street around 10:30 pm. According to police, a man and woman used a drill to unlock the front door...
Man charged with breaking into South Jersey house, peering into other homes
Winslow Township police arrested a man who was wanted for allegedly breaking into a house and peering into the windows of other homes on multiple occasions.
Former Philly cop accused of luring and grooming young girls
A retired Philadelphia police officer is facing charges for allegedly trying to lure underage children. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Patrick Heron is in jail on a $2 million bond. “The conduct alleged includes unlawful sexual contact with minors, some of them quite young. Electronic messages that appear to be...
Haverford Township police make arrest in series of attacks involving teens
The Haverford Township Police Department in Delaware County, Pennsylvania has made an arrest in connection with a series of violent incidents.
Mother who lost 2 sons to gun violence talks of fear, frustration after Allentown teen’s killing
The playground was empty Wednesday afternoon at Stevens Park in Allentown, but the park’s pavilion in the corner housed a small group of young people keeping watch. Spelled out in more than 100 candles was a memorial with the name Trey and a heart, with handwritten messages on ripped-out notebook pages plastered on the ground and a blue pavilion pole.
Suspected ringleader of group behind assaults in Haverford Township charged
HAVERFORD, Pa. - The suspected ringleader of a group of Delaware County teenagers accused of assaulting other teens in videos posted to the internet has been charged. FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports that unnamed teen was sent to juvenile detention Thursday on a number of charges, including robbery, assault, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint.
‘I felt him leave’: Mother ran to slain son’s side after hearing gunshots outside Roxborough High
Meredith Elizalde had been waiting for her son Nicolas’ football scrimmage to end Tuesday afternoon at Roxborough High School. What was supposed to be part of their normal routine turned into a nightmare.
Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple juvenile petitions, which are legal documents detailing facts about charges against a child, have been signed against one of the teens involved in the chaos in Havertown last weekend.There's no word on what the exact charges are.Officials say a group of teenagers created panic along Darby and Manoa Roads, attacking and beating victims.Local businesses say the group has caused issues in their establishments.The Haverford Police Department is continuing to work on the case.
Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room
First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
