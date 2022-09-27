VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
02-24-25-27-36
(two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Cash4Life
04-10-30-46-52, Cash Ball: 1
(four, ten, thirty, forty-six, fifty-two; Cash Ball: one)
Mega Millions
08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-three, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $355,000,000
Pick 3 Day
0-2-3, FB: 2
(zero, two, three; FB: two)
Pick 3 Night
9-2-9, FB:
(nine, two, nine; FB: zero)
Pick 4 Day
9-1-4-3, FB: 5
(nine, one, four, three; FB: five)
Pick 4 Night
3-9-4-3, FB: 3
(three, nine, four, three; FB: three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000
Comments / 0