Winning numbers drawn in ‘Win 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the New York Lottery’s “Win 4 Midday” game were:

2-4-7-4

(two, four, seven, four)

Braves hit 3 HRs off deGrom, beat Mets, tie for NL East lead

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley doesn’t want to put too much emphasis on winning the first game of a crucial three-game series with the New York Mets. That being said, he sure is glad the Atlanta Braves took the opener. “To get the first one is huge and just try to build as much momentum off it as possible,” Riley said. “To come out fighting and top to bottom did a great job. Arms did great. Just a solid win.” Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers off Jacob deGrom in the second inning and Dansby Swanson later connected off the Mets ace as the Braves beat New York 5-2 Friday night to move into a tie for the NL East lead.
QUEENS, NY
Jake Wells

New York households to payments get up to $1,050

Photo of moneyPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will possibly make your wallet smile. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

