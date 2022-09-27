PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
15-19-27-29-38
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
Cash4Life
04-10-30-46-52, Cash Ball: 1
(four, ten, thirty, forty-six, fifty-two; Cash Ball: one)
Match 6 Lotto
07-16-23-30-47-48
(seven, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty, forty-seven, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1,160,000
Mega Millions
08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-three, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $355,000,000
Pick 2 Day
0-7, Wild: 3
(zero, seven; Wild: three)
Pick 2 Evening
5-3, Wild: 9
(five, three; Wild: nine)
Pick 3 Day
3-1-3, Wild: 3
(three, one, three; Wild: three)
Pick 3 Evening
3-9-1, Wild: 9
(three, nine, one; Wild: nine)
Pick 4 Day
2-0-4-9, Wild: 3
(two, zero, four, nine; Wild: three)
Pick 4 Evening
7-0-4-6, Wild: 9
(seven, zero, four, six; Wild: nine)
Pick 5 Day
1-2-7-3-8, Wild: 3
(one, two, seven, three, eight; Wild: three)
Pick 5 Evening
0-2-2-5-2, Wild: 9
(zero, two, two, five, two; Wild: nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000
Treasure Hunt
10-11-25-29-30
(ten, eleven, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
