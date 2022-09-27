Read full article on original website
Alabama football fan guide to Tide’s road game at Arkansas
Alabama fans, this is a big one. The Crimson Tide will roll into Fayetteville this weekend, set to play Arkansas for their second SEC game of the 2022 season. The series has been one-side, to say the least, with Nick Saban winning his last 15 games against the Hogs. But Sam Pittman’s squad gave the Tide all they could handle in 2021 and will look to finish the job at home on Saturday, with both teams still having everything to play for.
What you need to know about Alabama at Arkansas
Alabama is back on the road this week for its first road SEC game. Here’s what to know as these teams look to top the 77-point thriller from last season. More Tide-Hogs: The Arkansas Report: Alabama players and coaches preview road battle. Nick Saban previews Arkansas game on ‘Hey...
Ranking the 5 best Alabama-Arkansas games of the Nick Saban era
Alabama has beaten Arkansas 15 straight times. Nick Saban has not lost to the Razorbacks as head coach of the Crimson Tide, dominating the series and facing six different coaches in the process. With final scores like 52-3, 48-7, 52-0 (twice) and 49-14, you’d think we’d struggle to find five...
Alabama Crimson Tide has 2 robots, known as Turf Tanks, paint athletic fields
The Alabama Crimson Tide has become such a college football powerhouse that it is even cutting edge in field maintenance. The grounds crew in Tuscaloosa has two line-painting robots, invented in Denmark, known as Turf Tanks. According to SI, the robots - which are 3 feet tall, are set up...
What confident Arkansas players said about No. 2 Alabama
It’s been 16 years since Arkansas walked off the field satisfied after a game with Alabama. There have been a few close calls -- 2010 and 2014 -- come to mind for games played in Fayetteville whole the Razorbacks gave Alabama a scare with a 42-35 final in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The old-school fix for Alabama’s false-start issue
It took just two plays at Texas before Alabama got its first false start flag. Second-and-four became five yards harder when the noise of Darrell K Royal Stadium made things difficult for the Crimson Tide offensive line. The first of three false start flags that day in Austin continued a...
AL.com recruiting: Analyzing Alabama’s 2023 WRs
We’ve covered the quarterbacks and the running backs, you could guess what was coming next. On this week’s edition of the AL.com Recruiting Show, we’re analyzing Alabama’s future wide receivers. Sponsored by Inline Lighting, reporter Nick Alvarez and social media producer Patrick Greenfield break down the...
Alabama in for a fight; USA and UAB out for revenge
Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
‘He’s a guy’: How UAB’s Michael Fairbanks II earned starter status at SAM linebacker
Michael Fairbanks II has earned a nickname among his UAB football teammates. Not only a student of academics and art but a highly intelligent tactician that spends countless hours dissecting film and tendencies of upcoming opponents before spreading the gospel to his fellow defenders like a sermon on the mount.
Nick Saban updates injury status of 3 Alabama players before Arkansas
Three injured players practiced on Wednesday, including one who’s yet to make his 2022-23 debut. Alabama head coach Nick Saban updated the status of JoJo Earle, Jordan Battle and Byron Young and considered each “day-to-day.” A decision is likely coming tomorrow on if each can play at Arkansas in Week 5.
How Alabama football signs the highest-rated recruiting class in history
Last week brought the latest recruiting wins for Alabama among the class of 2023. Four-stars Jordan Renaud and Jalen Hale announced as Alabama addressed a few positions of need. The Crimson Tide also brought itself one step closer to history. Nick Saban’s group ranks first per 247Sports Composite team rankings....
Blazer Buzz: UAB vs. Rice TV info, key matchups
LINE: UAB at -10.5. If UAB can avenge last year’s home loss to Rice while flexing its muscle in the first conference matchup of the season. 1. I’m Still Standing. The Blazers were outgained 2-to-1 in time of possession against Rice last year, an element that led to the eventual loss. The Owls currently lead the league in time of possession (35:40 avg) this season but the Blazers are also capable of keeping the ball in their hands, ranking third in the league (31:05) and sixth in the nation in the running game (253.3 ypg). An essential key for UAB is limiting opportunities for the Owls while maintaining control of the game flow.
Tremell Washington lifts Ramsay over Wenonah in first start at QB
Ramsay’s defense forced three turnovers in the first quarter and Ashton Ashford scored three times as the sixth-ranked Class 5A Rams drubbed Wenonah 41-6 on Thursday night in Birmingham. Ramsay (5-2, 4-0 in Region 5) got the rout started on the first possession of the game as Marquel Patterson...
Vestavia Hills rolls past Chelsea 52-10 to even season record
Junior quarterback John Paul Head ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as Vestavia Hills evened its record with a 52-10 win over Chelsea in the Class 7A, Region 3 game at Buddy Anderson Field at Reynolds Stadium. The Rebels, 3-3 on the year and 2-2 in region play,...
Bubba Wallace takes NASCAR party off-track to Birmingham’s Railroad Park
In the post-COVID world of NASCAR, the wave of Cup Series drivers don’t begin to arrive in earnest until the eve of race day. This weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, Bubba Wallace will follow suit from where he’s been oftentimes before at Superspeedways: ahead of the pack. With five...
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
4 shot after argument over ride from Alabama Footwash Festival to Indiana, DA says
An investigation is underway after four people were shot Wednesday following a dispute that started at the annual Footwash Festival in Uniontown. The outdoor festival, which includes music and vendors, takes place each year during the last week of September on private land in Perry County. District Attorney Michael Jackson...
How to snag tickets to Yung Gravy and Bbno$’s Birmingham show in November
Rapper Yung Gravy and Bbno$ will be visiting Birmingham Nov. 7, 2022 to preform at Avondale Brewing Company for the duo’s “Baby Gravy: The Tour” show. Doors for the concert open at 5:30 p.m. with the show kicking off at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are general admission and...
Jefferson County man with lengthy arrest record in Alabama charged with double homicide in Florida
An Alabama man with a lengthy history of property crime arrests has been charged in a double homicide in Florida. Roger Myles Gilbert, a 35, is charged with second-degree murder in the slayings of David Mikell and Shane Clements. The victims were fatally shot on Pennsylvania Avenue in Lake County, FL.’s Altoona community on Aug. 25.
Coming soon: Seven restaurants and bars opening in the Birmingham area
Hearing about the opening of a new restaurant or bar is almost always refreshing news, particularly given the tumultuous past two years of closings, labor shortages, and food prices. While there won’t be a “back to normal” in the restaurant industry for the foreseeable future, restaurateurs are doing their best to forge ahead. At least five new restaurants have opened in the Birmingham area in the past month. Looking forward to adding more restaurants to your list? Look out for these upcoming eateries and bars.
