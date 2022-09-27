LINE: UAB at -10.5. If UAB can avenge last year’s home loss to Rice while flexing its muscle in the first conference matchup of the season. 1. I’m Still Standing. The Blazers were outgained 2-to-1 in time of possession against Rice last year, an element that led to the eventual loss. The Owls currently lead the league in time of possession (35:40 avg) this season but the Blazers are also capable of keeping the ball in their hands, ranking third in the league (31:05) and sixth in the nation in the running game (253.3 ypg). An essential key for UAB is limiting opportunities for the Owls while maintaining control of the game flow.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO