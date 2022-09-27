ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama football fan guide to Tide’s road game at Arkansas

Alabama fans, this is a big one. The Crimson Tide will roll into Fayetteville this weekend, set to play Arkansas for their second SEC game of the 2022 season. The series has been one-side, to say the least, with Nick Saban winning his last 15 games against the Hogs. But Sam Pittman’s squad gave the Tide all they could handle in 2021 and will look to finish the job at home on Saturday, with both teams still having everything to play for.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What you need to know about Alabama at Arkansas

Alabama is back on the road this week for its first road SEC game. Here’s what to know as these teams look to top the 77-point thriller from last season. More Tide-Hogs: The Arkansas Report: Alabama players and coaches preview road battle. Nick Saban previews Arkansas game on ‘Hey...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anderson, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
AL.com

The old-school fix for Alabama’s false-start issue

It took just two plays at Texas before Alabama got its first false start flag. Second-and-four became five yards harder when the noise of Darrell K Royal Stadium made things difficult for the Crimson Tide offensive line. The first of three false start flags that day in Austin continued a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com recruiting: Analyzing Alabama’s 2023 WRs

We’ve covered the quarterbacks and the running backs, you could guess what was coming next. On this week’s edition of the AL.com Recruiting Show, we’re analyzing Alabama’s future wide receivers. Sponsored by Inline Lighting, reporter Nick Alvarez and social media producer Patrick Greenfield break down the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama in for a fight; USA and UAB out for revenge

Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyrus Jones
AL.com

Blazer Buzz: UAB vs. Rice TV info, key matchups

LINE: UAB at -10.5. If UAB can avenge last year’s home loss to Rice while flexing its muscle in the first conference matchup of the season. 1. I’m Still Standing. The Blazers were outgained 2-to-1 in time of possession against Rice last year, an element that led to the eventual loss. The Owls currently lead the league in time of possession (35:40 avg) this season but the Blazers are also capable of keeping the ball in their hands, ranking third in the league (31:05) and sixth in the nation in the running game (253.3 ypg). An essential key for UAB is limiting opportunities for the Owls while maintaining control of the game flow.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kool Aid#American Football#Lsu#Bryant Denny Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
AL.com

Coming soon: Seven restaurants and bars opening in the Birmingham area

Hearing about the opening of a new restaurant or bar is almost always refreshing news, particularly given the tumultuous past two years of closings, labor shortages, and food prices. While there won’t be a “back to normal” in the restaurant industry for the foreseeable future, restaurateurs are doing their best to forge ahead. At least five new restaurants have opened in the Birmingham area in the past month. Looking forward to adding more restaurants to your list? Look out for these upcoming eateries and bars.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
198K+
Followers
59K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy