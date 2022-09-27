ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman convicted of murder in shooting death of daughter’s boyfriend

By Jason Kotowski
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who said she shot and killed her daughter’s boyfriend out of fear for her daughter’s safety has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Jerrollyn Hunt was charged with first-degree murder but jurors on Monday instead convicted her on the lesser charge, which carries a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

On the morning of Aug. 10, 2021, Javontae Tervell Green was fatally shot on Eye Street between Second and Third streets. He died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police arrested Hunt the next day.

According to court documents, Hunt, 42, told police her daughter and Green, 29, were dating and Green had taken her car keys. She, her daughter and a couple other women arrived at Green’s home to retrieve the keys.

They knocked on the front door but no one answered, the daughter told police. She heard a crash and saw someone had broken the apartment’s front window, according to her statement contained in the documents.

Green then came outside, the daughter said, and followed her as she ran to her car. She got inside and Green hit the trunk and rear window and blocked her path, according to the documents.

The daughter said she put her head down to avoid being hit by glass as Green continued to pummel the car.

A single shot rang out.

Looking up, she saw her mother running away and Green on the ground with a wound to his head, according to the documents. A woman inside the home identified Hunt as the shooter.

After first denying firing the gun, Hunt admitted shooting Green out of concern for her daughter’s safety as Green smashed the car, according to the documents. She told detectives she discarded the weapon, a pink 9mm pistol, in a bush outside a market.

