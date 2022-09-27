Read full article on original website
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna Carney
Tufts wins Learfield Directors’ Cup for the first time in program historyThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Two men indicted for previously unsolved killing of Joseph Housley
After a 15-month police investigation into the unsolved killing of 66-year-old Joseph Housley in Seekonk on July 6, 2021, two men from Rehoboth – one of them being Housley’s son – have been indicted on murder charges. On Sept. 29, a Bristol County Grand Jury indicted 21-year-olds...
Hollis, NH police investigating possible home delivery scam
HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Hollis, New Hampshire are searching for information about a possible home delivery scam. Hollis Police said in a statement that a resident on Silver Lake Road reported suspicious activity in front of his home around 10 a.m. Thursday. In a video of the incident...
Yvonne Ngoiri pleads not guilty to charges of second-degree murder related to fatal Gage Street Worcester fire
A former resident of 2 Gage St. facing four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal fire that took place at that Worcester multi-family building on May 14 pleaded not guilty in Worcester Superior Court Friday. Yvonne Ngoiri, 36, was arraigned in Worcester Superior Court Friday after being...
Christopher Burns indicted on murder charges in connection with double fatal shooting outside Worcester bar
A Worcester man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with a double homicide that took place in December 2021 outside the Diamond Inn bar on Grafton Street in Worcester. Christopher Burns, 37, was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury Thursday on two counts of murder in the...
Mom, 2 Kids Struck By Vehicle While Crossing Street in Peabody; Driver Facing Charges
Two children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday afternoon in Peabody, Massachusetts, police said. The kids were with their mom when all three were struck in the area of 106 Lynn Street near County Street, Peabody...
Man sentenced for stealing $1.5M from Boston homeless shelter he ran
A former executive director of a now-defunct Boston homeless shelter was sentenced on Thursday for stealing $1.5 million from the non-profit organization. Using shell accounts and fraudulent invoices in a scheme to siphon over a million dollars from an organization he had “complete control” over, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office.
Court denies Greenfield and police chief’s request for new trial in $1M discrimination case
On Thursday, a Hampshire Superior Court Judge denied the city of Greenfield and the city’s police chief’s motion for a new trial after a jury found both parties guilty of discriminating against the police department’s sole Black officer during a round of promotions in 2014. Patrick Buchanan,...
Ex-restaurant manager accused of stealing $200K to cover Keno losses
SCITUATE - A former manager at a Scituate restaurant is facing theft and tax evasion charges for allegedly stealing $200,000 from her employer in order to cover her Keno losses.Maureen Graham, a 55-year-old from Plymouth, was indicted Friday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.Graham was hired to be the general manager at The Voyage in 2018, where her responsibilities included payroll and tracking cash sales, Cruz said."In 2019, restaurant owners installed a Keno terminal inside the restaurant," Cruz said. "Graham's control of restaurant funds and her unfettered access to Keno tickets, allowed her to spend hours inside the restaurant gambling."It's alleged that she stole about $200,000 from restaurant bank accounts over the course of a year and a half."Investigators found that if Graham failed to win money, she would allegedly shift funds around to cover the deficit left in various bank accounts," Cruz said.Graham will be arraigned in Plymouth Superior Court. Cruz said investigators with the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission worked with police on the case.
Dashaun Stokes-Sims, accused of stabbing WRTA bus driver, held without bail
The man accused of stabbing a Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus driver in May was held without bail following an arraignment in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday. Dashaun Stokes-Sims, 28, pleaded not guilty in Worcester Superior Court to charges of armed assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault to murder or maim and mayhem, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said.
Roy Booth charged in attack on Shirley corrections officer Matthew Tidman
The MCI-Shirley prisoner who reportedly attacked Matthew Tidman and left him in critical condition is facing criminal charges after a Middlesex Grand Jury indicted the inmate on Wednesday. Roy Booth, 40, is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and mayhem in...
Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt
A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
POLICE LOG for September 28: Dog Struck By Vehicle; Attempted House Break-In?; Complaints Over 15-20 Middle Schoolers Leaving Bikes On Sidewalk
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, September 28, 2022:. A Chestnut Street homeowner reported that, approximately a month ago, she believed someone tried to gain access to a second-floor guest bedroom window. She previously spoke with the station officer. (7:22am) A caller...
Montague man, Greenfield woman get prison terms for stealing $100,000 from elderly man with dementia
Three- to five-year state prison terms were imposed Thursday in Franklin Superior Court for a Montague man and a Greenfield woman who pleaded guilty to charges they stole more than $100,000 from an elderly man suffering from dementia. Judge John Agostini imposed the sentences for Jason Hamon, 47, of Turners...
Police arrest Springfield, Holyoke men on trafficking, ghost gun charges
A Springfield man and two Holyoke men — one with a prior narcotic trafficking conviction — were arrested on charges in connection with trafficking cocaine and heroin, and being in possession of a firearm without a license to carry. On Sept. 22, a spokesperson for the Hampden County...
Massachusetts State Police release details on fiery fatal Route 24 crash
One person is dead, and another injured in a serious crash on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 3:00 a.m. today Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 24 north in West Bridgewater that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates...
UPDATE: Former Tenant Pleaded Not Guilty After Newtonville Man Found Dead
Newton resident Xiu Fang Ke pleaded not guilty to murder in Newton District Court Wednesday after a 65-year-old man was found dead in his Newtonville home Tuesday, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. Police found Leonard Garber wrapped in a curtain and pressed under construction materials and other heavy...
Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Threat at Pocomoke Middle School
The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Worcester County Criminal Bureau of Investigations, Pocomoke Police Department and the school Administration of the Board of Education are investigating a threat received at Pocomoke Middle School this morning. Sheriff Crisafulli commends the actions of our local community in working with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students and staff.
