Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

5-4-7-3, Fireball: 2

(five, four, seven, three; Fireball: two)

The Associated Press

Noem speaks out on grocery tax, promises to repeal it

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made a campaign promise Wednesday to repeal the state’s tax on groceries, changing course to lend outspoken support to a bipartisan proposal she did not publicly endorse in March. The Republican governor made the announcement two days ahead...
