MA Lottery
BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
02-10-38-42-47, Lucky Ball: 4
(two, ten, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: four)
MassCash
04-15-17-21-30
(four, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty)
Mega Millions
08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-three, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $355,000,000
Numbers Evening
1-5-0-5
(one, five, zero, five)
Numbers Midday
1-3-0-1
(one, three, zero, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000
