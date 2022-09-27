KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash Ball
04-06-13-34, Cash Ball: 25
(four, six, thirteen, thirty-four; Cash Ball: twenty-five)
Lucky For Life
02-10-38-42-47, Lucky Ball: 4
(two, ten, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: four)
Mega Millions
08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-three, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $355,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
6-9-5
(six, nine, five)
Pick 3 Midday
2-8-9
(two, eight, nine)
Pick 4 Evening
5-6-6-6
(five, six, six, six)
Pick 4 Midday
8-1-3-9
(eight, one, three, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000
