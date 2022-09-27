ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?

In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Enverus rises to meet solar planning challenges with acquisition of RatedPower

Enverus currently serves more than 440 power market participants, primarily in North America, and the addition of RatedPower’s technology and experience immediately expands Enverus’ value and growing portfolio of solutions in the solar industry and broadens its geographical coverage internationally. “Much like our start decades ago, RatedPower is...
The Inflation Reduction Act may exacerbate the lithium problem

It’s been a jubilant couple of weeks in Washington, DC, with everyone from clean energy developers to environmental advocates to labor unions celebrating the passage of the landmark climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act. There’s much to celebrate: America is finally joining the rest of the developed world in setting ambitious carbon pollution reduction goals, putting real money behind it.
