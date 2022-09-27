Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Honors Her Late Brother With These Tattoos
Charlotte Flair doesn't just honor her family by wearing her father Ric Flair's trademark robe and carrying on his name. In a 2016 episode of WWE's "Superstar Ink," the Grand Slam champion revealed she has two tattoos dedicated to her late brother, Reid Flair, who died of a drug overdose in March 2013 at the age of 25. A wrestler himself, Reid followed in his father's footsteps and fought alongside his dad in WCW, once defeating Eric Bischoff in an impromptu match when he was 10 years old. Reid later went on to wrestle in the NWA and All Japan Pro Wrestling before his death.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt
As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
PWMania
Sasha Banks Removes WWE Ring Name From Social Media, Still Mentioned in Bio
Due to the fact that Sasha Banks has changed her Twitter handle, it is possible that any intentions she had to return to WWE have been scrapped as a result. PWMania.com reported a month ago that Banks and Naomi had reached an agreement to return to WWE. Later, it was revealed by Fightful that the deal had not been completed, and other outlets, including Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, indicated that Banks and Naomi were expected to return in the near future. Banks has switched her Twitter handle, formerly known as @SashaBanksWWE, to @MercedesVarnado, which is her real name.
411mania.com
Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away
Dan Masters, who served as a ring announcer for companies like Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW, has passed away. F4W Online reports that Masters, real name Dan Henry, died in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador on Wednesday. Masters worked as a ring announcer, commentator, host and...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes It's Time For Former WWE Stable To 'Let It All Hang Out'
For two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time world champion Booker T, seeing Paul "Triple H" Levesque calling the shots from the company's executive level has generated a wave of yesteryear goodwill that unites generations of wrestling fans. "I think Triple H shown there is something nostalgic with the business,"...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Comments On Reaction Her Interactions With Dominik Mysterio Get
There are few women in the history of WWE that have been presented like Rhea Ripley: dominant, manipulative, and powerful enough to rival the toughest men in combat. As a member of The Judgment Day, Ripley has recently converted Dominik Mysterio to the group, causing the generational talent to turn on his father Rey and spiral into a heelish persona. Calling herself Dom's "papi" and choking people out with her legs has led to Ripley earning the attention of a certain subset of fans, which, according to fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest, is her goal in those scenarios, and Ripley herself mirrored those sentiments during a coversation with Metro News.
PWMania
WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton
WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Gives Big Update On His WWE Contract Status
Goldberg has had an interesting career in professional wrestling, as he had two very distinct runs. First, he wrestled from 1997 until WrestleMania 20 in 2004, then he returned from Survivor Series 2016 until the present day, last wrestling at Elimination Chamber 2022. At that event, Goldberg attempted to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, however, Reigns would walk away with the victory and the title.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Fined Michael Cole For Saying A Specific Word On TV
Michael Cole has been WWE’s lead announcer for some time now which means that he spent a number of years working closely with Vince McMahon prior to Vince’s retirement. It’s no big secret that Vince McMahon was very involved when it came to giving announcers instructions during WWE events, and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz explained in his book “There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE,” that Vince fined Cole for saying the word “now” on TV.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Clarifies How Long He Has Been A WWE VP
It was recently revealed that Shawn Michaels has been named the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for WWE, but while it was something that only got made public recently, he revealed to My San Antonio that he has actually "been a vice president for the last year or year and [a] half." The Heartbreak Kid took on increased roles behind the scenes when Triple H took time off last year due to his health scare, which led to Michaels taking charge of "NXT 2.0" during its major change from the black and gold brand.
411mania.com
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing
Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
Mike Tyson snaps at Don King after seeing him for first time since suing for $100million
MIKE TYSON let his temper boil over after coming face to face with his former promoter Don King. Relations between the pair started to decline towards the end of Tyson's career with the boxer deciding to sue King in 1998. Tyson accused the promoter of stealing millions of dollars he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Rhea Ripley on WWE’s Feelings with Triple H in Charge and Him Being a Father Figure
Rhea Ripley says she’s noticed a “huge difference” in WWE since the new leadership took over. Ripley recently spoke with Andrew Jackson of FOX Sports in Australia and claimed that now that WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Triple H is in charge of creative, things seem like WWE NXT again.
ewrestlingnews.com
Goldberg On Roman Reigns: ‘I Don’t Have Any Matches Left On My Deal, But I Can Think Of One Way To Beat Him’
Speaking on the September 28 episode of WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg talked about Roman Reigns. Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Goldberg said he can think of one way to dethrone Reigns. “Well, I don’t have any matches left on my...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Has Ominous Warning For Buff Bagwell: 'This Is Your Last Chance'
After going through his own struggles with substance abuse, Jake 'the Snake' Roberts is hopeful that Marcus 'Buff' Bagwell can come out the other side with the help of Diamond Dallas Page. Speaking on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Roberts stated that even when things got rough between himself and Page, he knew that the former wrestler and founder of DDP Yoga was there to help him, and he hopes Bagwell feels the same.
wrestlingrumors.net
Stephanie McMahon Announces Major New WWE Streaming Deal
That’s what matters most. WWE does a lot of things and has their hands in a lot of industries around the entertainment world. At the end of the day though, they are a wrestling company and what matters most is getting as many eyes as possible on the product. That makes one of their latest announcements all the better, as more people will be able to view WWE programming.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/30/22)
Tonight, WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, continuing the road to Extreme Rules. WWE is pushing tonight’s SmackDown with the phrase “The Bloodline vs. The World” in the video below. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not officially announced, however Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn are set to compete in tag team action against Madcap Moss and Ricochet.
wrestlingrumors.net
RUMOR KILLER On Major WWE Departure
He’s not going anywhere. There have been a lot of changes in recent weeks both behind and in front of the scenes of WWE. Those changes have resulted in all kinds of situations that would have been hard to fathom just a few months ago. Several former top names of the promotion have left, but in this case one of the bigger names is actually sticking around for the time being.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Names 'Childhood Hero' She Wants WWE Match Against
Ever since returning at WWE SummerSlam with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai by her side, Bayley has been focused on overtaking the women's division. She will have her best opportunity yet to do so when she steps into the ring against Bianca Belair to challenge for the "Raw" Women's Title at Extreme Rules on October 8. Despite major opportunities that lie ahead and the accomplishments she's already achieved, Bayley told "The Five Count" what plans she has for the remainder of her career before she hangs up the boots for good.
Comments / 0