AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 3 Evening
1-2-9
(one, two, nine)
Cash 3 Midday
6-3-3
(six, three, three)
Cash 4 Evening
6-9-4-0
(six, nine, four, zero)
Cash 4 Midday
2-6-7-3
(two, six, seven, three)
Lucky For Life
02-10-38-42-47, Lucky Ball: 4
(two, ten, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: four)
Mega Millions
08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-three, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Natural State Jackpot
01-02-23-32-36
(one, two, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000
Comments / 0