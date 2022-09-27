Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVM
Columbus Police investigating fatal Friday night shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Columbus. Authorities say it happened on Georgetown Drive on Friday evening. The Muscogee County coroner confirms 20-year-old Steven Daniel was transported to the hospital and later declared dead from multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests have been announced...
Columbus restaurant owner arrested, appears in court on multiple charges pertaining to cameras in bathroom
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus restaurant owner is facing 23 felony charges pertaining to hidden cameras in his business and his residence. Dennis Cleveland Thompson was arrested Thursday and appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday morning to answer to the charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance, and knowingly using/installing a […]
alabamanews.net
Chase ends on Terminal Road in Montgomery, suspect arrested
Montgomery police say a suspect is in custody following a chase earlier Wednesday. Police say just after 1:00 p.m., officers with the Montgomery Police Department attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Woodmere Boulevard.The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensured.
Opelika police searching for missing woman
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing Opelika woman, 35-year-old Rachael Whaley. She was last seen on Friday, 09/16/2022, wearing a pink outfit at the Western Sizzlin, located at 920 Columbus Parkway. At approximately 8:00 p.m., Whaley was picked up by a black passenger car with […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015. According to police, Stacey Gray raped and killed 25-year-old Renee Eldridge. Police say Eldridge’s body was found face down in a creek under Hopewell Road Bridge in Chambers County....
WSFA
Woman, victim in Tuesday shooting, dies from injuries
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman injured in a shooting Tuesday in Montgomery has died, according to police. Montgomery police say Britney Bohannon, 30, of Montgomery, died after being injured in a shooting on Fredricksburg Drive. Officers were called to the area around 3:30 p.m, and when they arrived, they...
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Sept. 22 to Sept.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue. • Harassing communications was reported on Third Avenue. • A Black female was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 229. • Suspicious activity was reported on E.B. Payne Senior Drive. Sept. 28. • A domestic dispute was reported on...
WALA-TV FOX10
Montgomery man arrested for identity theft in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigation another case involving identity theft. Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to Hancock Whitney Bank at 2110 Demetropolis Rd. According to investigators, 65-year-old Adrian Coleman of Montgomery tried to open a business account using someone’s else identity. The subject was arrested on charges of identity theft and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
IN THIS ARTICLE
33-Year-Old Nyteisha Adeogun Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities reported a pedestrian crash on Victory Drive near Morgan Street in Columbus. The crash happened on Wednesday around 7 a.m. that claimed a life. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Opelika-Auburn News
Lee County Jury finds Opelika man guilty of intentional murder
On Sept. 19, a Lee County Jury found Donnie Donell Miles, of Opelika, guilty of the intentional murder of Demetrice Wright and guilty of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Miles’ sentencing is set for Nov. 28, 2022. Early in the morning on May 21, 2019, Opelika police officers responded...
$100,000 seized in AU student’s alleged smartphone drug enterprise
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn University student is facing drug trafficking, and other related charges after agents raided her Auburn condo. Investigators say the young woman was using a smartphone app to operate a sophisticated and profitable drug enterprise. Friday, September 22nd, Narcotics agents served a search warrant at 23-year-old Cindy Zheng’s condo along […]
wvasfm.org
MPD Chief Darryl Albert makes special announcement
The Montgomery Police Department made a special announcement Wednesday about two separate drug-related arrests. MPD Police Chief Darryl Albert says there is a direct correlation between narcotics and violent crime in the community. MPD Captain G.C. Russell says the first arrest of 44-year-old Victor Ortiz involved nine pounds of methamphetamine...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CPD makes drug bust during traffic stop
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A traffic stop turned into a drug bust for the Columbus Police Department on Tuesday. According to a news release from Columbus PD, on Sept. 27, 2022, officers stopped a vehicle for a brake light violation on 39th Street near 9th Avenue. As officers approached the vehicle, the smell of marijuana […]
WSFA
Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened Monday afternoon. Police and fire medics responded to the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s in south Montgomery near Woodley Road. On scene, first responders...
Opelika-Auburn News
Indiana woman charged in connection to auto theft on West Magnolia Avenue
Auburn Police have arrested an Indiana woman on multiple felony warrants. Felicia Denise Jones, 40, of Indianapolis, was arrested by Auburn Police on Saturday on charges of two counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property.
Alabama man charged with recording woman in gym tanning bed
A Florence man has been charged with aggravated surveillance after court documents show he tried recording a woman in the private tanning bed of a local gym where he worked.
WTVM
Proactive patrols lead to stolen vehicles recovery in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol conducted a proactive patrol over the several nights, resulting in stolen vehicles recovered, several arrests and more. According to officials, through area checks and traffic stops throughout the community, deputies were able to complete the following,. 60 traffic...
WATCH: Two Russell County middle school students charged with terroristic threats
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)– Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor to hold a Tuesday morning news conference at his office. The sheriff is expected to address recent juvenile arrests among middle school students. The entire news conference can be viewed here. UPDATE 7:17 p.m. Sept. 27, 2022: Two Russell County Middle School students were recently charged with […]
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Suspect in 2019 Columbus murder serving time in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— WRBL has learned new information on the suspect in the 2019 murder of a Circle K employee who has yet to be prosecuted. Daequavian Soloman was named as a suspect in November of 2019 in the murder of Dontrell Williams. However, when he was indicted on murder charges Soloman was booked into […]
Comments / 0