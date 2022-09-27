NH Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These New Hampshire lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Gimme 5
05-17-22-25-34
(five, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-four)
Lucky For Life
02-10-38-42-47, Lucky Ball: 4
(two, ten, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: four)
Mega Millions
08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-three, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $355,000,000
Pick 3 Day
0-8-8
(zero, eight, eight)
Pick 3 Evening
8-3-1
(eight, three, one)
Pick 4 Day
1-5-9-7
(one, five, nine, seven)
Pick 4 Evening
2-5-7-9
(two, five, seven, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000
