Sabine County Commissioner’s Court votes to reinstate burn ban

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Some customers of the San Augustine Rural Public Water System are advised to boil all water intended for public consumption until further notice. Due to a break in the line, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required San Augustine Rural Public Water System to notify customers on FM 353, State Highwy 21 E and the Sunrise Community to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands / face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, Seniors and Persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO