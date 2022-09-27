ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine County, TX

Sabine County Commissioner’s Court votes to reinstate burn ban

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05H9GN_0iCVergl00

SABINE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Sabine County Commissioner’s Court has voted to reinstate a burn ban for the county effective Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The burn ban comes after a recent spate of structure fires, grass fires and brush fires across East Texas. A previous burn ban had been lifted on Aug. 29.

For more information visit Sabine County online.

KETK / FOX51 News

Lufkin firefighters to help hurricane-ravaged Florida

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin released a statement Friday saying four Lufkin firefighters are being sent on a TIFMAS (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System) deployment to hurricane-ravaged Florida. Asst. Chief Ryan Watson, Lt. Larry Tutt, Firefighter Blaine Byrum and Firefighter Jose Grenados are leaving Friday afternoon and will be reporting to a […]
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Boil water notice issued for some San Augustine County residents

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Some customers of the San Augustine Rural Public Water System are advised to boil all water intended for public consumption until further notice. Due to a break in the line, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required San Augustine Rural Public Water System to notify customers on FM 353, State Highwy 21 E and the Sunrise Community to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands / face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, Seniors and Persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
LUFKIN, TX
