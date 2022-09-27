Sabine County Commissioner’s Court votes to reinstate burn ban
SABINE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Sabine County Commissioner’s Court has voted to reinstate a burn ban for the county effective Tuesday at 2 p.m.
The burn ban comes after a recent spate of structure fires, grass fires and brush fires across East Texas. A previous burn ban had been lifted on Aug. 29.
