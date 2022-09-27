Read full article on original website
Newsom vetoes bill extending reparations committee deadline
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Thursday night that would have granted more time for a first-in-the-nation African American reparations committee to complete its work after the former assemblymember who authored legislation creating the committee asked the governor to do so. A brief message explaining...
Newsom signs more than 100 bills in day, more remain on desk
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than 100 bills in the last 24 hours but his desk remains full with nearly 100 more remaining from the latest legislative session. Some larger, controversial bills include a bill that would decriminalize jaywalking. Newsom previously vetoed a similar bill last...
What would Lance Christensen do as California schools superintendent?
In the past two years, public education has been redefined by the COVID pandemic and the renewed fight for social justice. Lance Christensen’s candidacy for state superintendent of public instruction is very much a response to the state’s handling of both. Christensen says he’s speaking up for parents...
After #FreeBritney, California to limit conservatorships
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bill limiting conservatorships that grant legal guardianship over individuals, a move that comes after Britney Spears’ conservatorship case garnered national attention amid her attempts to regain control over her finances and livelihood. The new law, authored by Democratic...
Newsom expands COVID-19 paid sick leave | What you need to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians have until the end of the year to claim COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave. Newsom signed AB 152 Friday, which extends COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave through the end of the year. The governor also signed a number of bills his office says work to "support for working families."
New law will allow 'human composting' in California in 2027
STOCKTON, Calif. — Ruth Gottstein owned a publishing company in San Francisco, was champion of the city's fabled Coit Tower and a civil rights, gay rights and La Raza activist. She was all of that and much more before settling in the tiny town of Volcano in Amador County.
'It's a blessing' | Newsom signs law helping street food vendors obtain permits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a win for California street vendors, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 972 into law on Friday. It modernizes the California Retail Food Code (CalCode), which often made it difficult for street food vendors to obtain valid permits. SB 972, specifically, revises unnecessary and expensive equipment requirements, such as three compartment sinks, for sidewalk food vendors.
Native American students hope a new education law helps reverse years of misinformation
Sixteen-year-old Raven Casas recalled one English assignment where her teacher sent the students a link to a website called “Native American Artifacts.” The students had to select an artifact and write about its symbolism. But when Casas clicked on the link she found images of merchandise touting the Kansas City Chiefs pro football team.
California governor signs laws to boost housing production
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — They've become a familiar sight along the wide commercial corridors of America — empty buildings once filled by big retailers who have closed their doors, in part because many of their customers shop online. Now, two new laws in California would let developers build housing...
Newsom signs bill expanding union rights for farmworkers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Wednesday expanding union rights for farmworkers (AB 2183). Newsom previously said he couldn’t support the bill in its current form due to concerns about voting integrity and implementation. But a release from his office says Newsom, United Farm Workers and the California Labor Federation agreed in a letter to pass clarifying language on the bill in the next legislative session.
Governor signs contentious nursing home licensing bill that splintered advocates
A controversial bill aimed at fixing aspects of California’s broken nursing home licensing system was signed Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faced dueling pressure from advocates who typically are aligned. In approving Assembly Bill 1502, the governor had no comment about his decision. The bill was drafted to...
California answers call for help in Florida due to Hurricane Ian
CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Gavin Newsom announced emergency personnel are being deployed to Florida to lend aid in the wake of Hurricane Ian. “California stands with the people of Florida,” said Governor Newsom. “Our state is all too familiar with the impact of natural disasters and we stand ready to provide any needed aid and support to the communities impacted by this horrific storm.”
California commissioner tells auto insurers to disclose pandemic profits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's insurance commissioner on Thursday ordered nearly 50 auto insurers to provide detailed information about their claim costs during the pandemic, his latest attempt to compensate consumers he says were overcharged as traffic virtually disappeared when the nation's largest insurance market imposed the first U.S. coronavirus stay-home order.
California to add wine, liquor bottles to recycling program
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will add wine and liquor bottles to its recycling rebate program under a law taking effect in July 2024. “California’s bottle bill recycling program has needed fixing for 40 years,” Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said Wednesday. “When you consider that California generates more than 1 billion wine and liquor bottles every year, that shows what major progress this legislation is and what an impact it will have.”
Newsom relaxes refinery rules as California gas prices soar
SACRAMENTO, Calif — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate emissions. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in California...
Four in a row: California drought likely to continue
As California’s 2022 water year ends this week, the parched state is bracing for another dry year — its fourth in a row. So far, in California’s recorded history, six previous droughts have lasted four or more years, two of them in the past 35 years. Despite...
Small businesses, minorities may be heavily affected by gas appliance bans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California and the Sacramento region move toward a low-carbon economy, small and minority-owned businesses of all kinds will be affected by this complex transition. From stoves to hot water, natural gas is used to power many homes and businesses here in California. Some experts say...
Ex-PG&E execs to pay $117M to settle lawsuit over wildfires
OAKLAND, Calif. — Former executives and directors of Pacific Gas & Electric have agreed to pay $117 million to settle a lawsuit over devastating 2017 and 2018 California wildfires sparked by the utility's equipment, it was announced Thursday. The settlement was announced by the PG&E Fire Victim Trust, which...
California Gas Prices: Why are gas prices going up again in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices in California are on the rise again after a decline following high prices during the summer months. Sacramento is no different. Average prices rose 15 cents Thursday, now reaching more than $6 per gallon. The average price for a regular gallon of gas a week ago was around $5.42, according to AAA. A month ago the average was even lower at around $5.16.
California considers making girls flag football an official school sport
REDONDO BEACH, Calif — Elsa Morin gripped the football and launched a perfect spiral. Then the 17-year-old dodged in and out of cones and yanked the flag hanging from another girl's belt for a key defensive play. “Something about football just gets me really excited,” said the senior at...
