Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
The untold story of the first black millionaire of Florida.Alissa RoseFlorida State
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Sunrise Man Accused of Kidnapping, Beating Girl in Lauderdale Lakes
Reports of the possible kidnapping of a juvenile girl in Lauderdale Lakes resulted in the arrest of a Sunrise man, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were responding to a call about a suspicious incident around 8 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 2100 block of N. State Road 7.
NBC Miami
Pembroke Park Launches Own Police Department, Saying It Will Better Protect Residents
After much controversy, the residents of one Broward County town will have a new police department. There was a public feud between the Broward Sheriff‘s Office and the mayor of Pembroke Park, located in east central Broward County, when the mayor announced they wouldn’t sign up for any more BSO protection even though their own department then wasn’t ready to go.
NBC Miami
Teen Accused of Fatally Shooting Ex-Friend at Miami-Dade Walmart
A 16-year-old was arrested and accused of shooting and killing his former friend after a heated argument at a southwest Miami-Dade Walmart. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon inside the store at 21151 South Dixie Highway in Goulds. Family members said 19-year-old Noah Perez was shopping with his aunt and 2-year-old...
NBC Miami
High-Speed Crash Left Hallandale Man Critically Hurt, Hollywood Driver Facing 10 Charges: BSO
One driver is recovering from serious injuries while another is in jail facing 10 charges following a high-speed collision in West Park, court records show. Clayan Renaldo Millwood, 35, was driving 72 MPH in a 35 MPH zone about 5 a.m. June 6, according to the arrest report. His 2009...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Back on the Street After Arrest for Fleeing at 100 MPH: BSO
Traffic homicide investigators were at the scene of a crash in Cooper City when a Tamarac man tried to drive through the debris nearly hitting deputies before leading them on a chase, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jamari Donte Hall, 19, was at the wheel of a red Honda...
NBC Miami
Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police
A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
NBC Miami
Teen Arrested, Accused of Auto Theft, Facing 30 Charges in Miramar
An 18-year-old Miami Gardens man is facing 30 charges following a car theft in Miramar, police said. Jlen McNeill was caught driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis that was reported stolen from outside a Subway restaurant about 7 p.m. Sept. 22, according to the arrest report. An officer conducted a...
NBC Miami
Man Dead, Another Detained After Shootout Inside Walmart in SW Miami-Dade
One man was killed and another was being questioned after an argument escalated into a shootout inside a Walmart in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said. The shooting happened inside the store at 21151 South Dixie Highway in Goulds, where footage showed more than a dozen Miami-Dade Police cruisers outside. Miami-Dade...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Masseuse Terrorized with Stun Gun and Robbed in Margate, Suspect Arrested
He walked into the massage parlor posing as a customer but fled when the employee dropped to the ground and started screaming, said Margate Police. Anthony Dana Banks, 22, entered the Asian Massage Parlor at 632 State Road 7 on Thursday and asked about the cost of a session, police said.
NBC Miami
Brother of Woman Killed on I-95 Makes Long Journey to Miami to Search for Answers
The brother of a woman who was shot and killed while driving down Interstate 95 in Miami traveled from Cuba in the hopes to find more answers nearly two years after his sister's murder. Investigators still don't know who shot 22-year-old Melissa Gonzalez back in January 2020 as she drove...
NBC Miami
Thousands Without Power in Miami-Dade, Broward During Impact of Ian: FPL
Though not in the direct path of a rapidly strengthening Hurricane Ian, parts of South Florida were still dealing with power outages Wednesday. Florida Power & Light reported 18,870 customers in Miami-Dade without power and 8,780 customers without power in Broward as of 12 p.m. Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian...
NBC Miami
List: Here's What You Can Donate to Help Ian Victims in Southwest Florida
Help is on the way to the Gulf Coast following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. Several local and national organizations and brands are stepping up to help in different ways. The Home Depot Foundation announced their commitment of up to $1 million to immediately help out with building...
Comments / 0