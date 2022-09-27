Miles Bridges’ hearing will continue again on October 7th. It has been an ongoing process all summer long and now even into the thick of training camp. Bridges was a key piece to what the Charlotte Hornets did on both sides of the ball in the 2021-22 season. He was easily their most improved player after it appeared he was a more well-rounded player like the Hornets hoped he would be on draft night. Unfortunately for Bridges, until his situation is resolved for his accounts of domestic abuse, the Hornets will not sign him. Here’s what that means for Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO