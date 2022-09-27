ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertsdale, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJAC TV

Women found tied up, assaulted in trip-wired Johnstown home, police say

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown man has been charged after investigators discovered three women tied up in house that had trip-wires inside. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Johnstown Police Department, Daniel Boyer faces charges related to raping an unconscious victim, involuntary servitude, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Altoona man accused of repeatedly molesting 10-year-old girl

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is facing charges after being accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl. Police say 32-year-old Christopher Roberts allegedly admitted to assaulting the girl approximately 5 to 6 times, including while the girl was sleeping. Police say the...
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Saxton, PA
City
Robertsdale, PA
WJAC TV

Man charged in 1995 rape case in State College continues to challenge evidence

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — In Centre County, the arrest warrant in a decades old rape case is facing new scrutiny in court. Police say a criminal complaint, filed in 2000, led them to last October’s arrest of Scott Williams, accused of attacking a woman from behind, raping her, and leaving her barely alive along South Pugh Street in State College.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

JPD receives grant funding to purchase new body cameras

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — State Representative Frank Burns presented a check Friday to the Johnstown Police Department for over $64,000 to help equip officers with body cameras. The funding comes after Chief Richard Pritchard and Captain Chad Miller told Burns that the department needed body cameras but lacked the...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Shoemake
WJAC TV

Clearfield Co. boxing program helps those battling Parkinson's

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — A weekly boxing program in Clearfield County is helping adults suffering with Parkinson’s. 15-year-old Aviana Gillaugh started “punching back” at Parkinson’s this spring with Turnabout Boxing in DuBois. She, along with her dad and other instructors, help individuals with all...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new boxing facility in Johnstown

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Johnstown Tuesday for a new boxing facility. Big Dawg Built and Kastle Boxing joined forces for the new Kastle Boxing gym that is now located in Cambria County. Tony Penna Jr., the head coach of the Conemaugh Township football...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Local veterans announce bridge dedication to all who served in Vietnam

Local Vietnam veterans, along with state Rep. Jim Rigby, announced the details of a bridge dedication on Wednesday. The bridge is on Oakridge Drive, over Route 219, right down from the Galleria, and will be renamed to honor Cambria County’s Vietnam War Era veterans. This is the first bridge in the county to be dedicated for all veterans who served.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Police#Bus Driver#Tussey Mountain#Violent Crime
WJAC TV

Centre Co. in need of poll workers ahead of Nov. general election

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — With the November general election now less than six weeks away, there Is a push to sign-up more poll workers for Election Day. Centre County administrators discussed this week about their need for more poll staffers on Election Day. In recent years, the pandemic...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Beaver Stadium to begin selling alcohol during game vs Northwestern

University Park, PA (WJAC) — Penn State University announced Wednesday that Beaver Stadium will begin selling beer during the Nittany Lions' upcoming game against Northwestern University. The approval of alcohol sales was debated for several weeks before the Penn State Board of Trustees finally gave the plan the "green...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy