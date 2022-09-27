Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJAC TV
Women found tied up, assaulted in trip-wired Johnstown home, police say
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown man has been charged after investigators discovered three women tied up in house that had trip-wires inside. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Johnstown Police Department, Daniel Boyer faces charges related to raping an unconscious victim, involuntary servitude, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.
WJAC TV
Charges filed in New Year's Day shooting death of Johnstown high schooler, officials say
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Officials say an arrest has been made in the New Year’s Day shooting death of a Johnstown high schooler. Court documents show 21-year-old Qwante Rose is facing charges related to criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. Jaydin Sanderson, 19, of Ferndale...
WJAC TV
Police: Altoona man accused of repeatedly molesting 10-year-old girl
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is facing charges after being accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl. Police say 32-year-old Christopher Roberts allegedly admitted to assaulting the girl approximately 5 to 6 times, including while the girl was sleeping. Police say the...
WJAC TV
DA: 'Distress' call leads authorities to investigation at Johnstown-area home
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — An investigation is underway involving a Johnstown home in the Prospect area of the city. Investigators were seen Thursday at a house along the 300 block of Ebensburg Road. Officials say police were called to the home after receiving a call from a “distressed person”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJAC TV
Man charged in 1995 rape case in State College continues to challenge evidence
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — In Centre County, the arrest warrant in a decades old rape case is facing new scrutiny in court. Police say a criminal complaint, filed in 2000, led them to last October’s arrest of Scott Williams, accused of attacking a woman from behind, raping her, and leaving her barely alive along South Pugh Street in State College.
WJAC TV
Jury convicts Johnstown man accused of stabbing woman during Facebook Marketplace sale
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Wednesday, a Cambria County jury convicted a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman dozens of times following an alleged argument during a Facebook Marketplace sale last April. Joshua Gorgone was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including criminal homicide, robbery/theft, abuse...
WJAC TV
Police: Johnstown man admits to stealing more than $30K worth of pills from local pharmacy
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the East Taylor Township Police Department say a Johnstown man is facing numerous felonies after admitting to stealing more than $30,000 worth of prescription narcotics from a local pharmacy where he was employed. Police say Matthew Miller, 48, was recently fired from his...
WJAC TV
JPD receives grant funding to purchase new body cameras
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — State Representative Frank Burns presented a check Friday to the Johnstown Police Department for over $64,000 to help equip officers with body cameras. The funding comes after Chief Richard Pritchard and Captain Chad Miller told Burns that the department needed body cameras but lacked the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WJAC TV
Former Cambria County sanitorium being turned into Haunted House-style attraction
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — With about a month left until Halloween, a new haunted house will soon be available to those brave enough to enter. This will be the first year for the "Imaginarium Sanitarium Haunted House," located at the site of the former Cresson Sanitorium in Cambria County.
WJAC TV
Clearfield Co. boxing program helps those battling Parkinson's
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — A weekly boxing program in Clearfield County is helping adults suffering with Parkinson’s. 15-year-old Aviana Gillaugh started “punching back” at Parkinson’s this spring with Turnabout Boxing in DuBois. She, along with her dad and other instructors, help individuals with all...
WJAC TV
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new boxing facility in Johnstown
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Johnstown Tuesday for a new boxing facility. Big Dawg Built and Kastle Boxing joined forces for the new Kastle Boxing gym that is now located in Cambria County. Tony Penna Jr., the head coach of the Conemaugh Township football...
WJAC TV
Local veterans announce bridge dedication to all who served in Vietnam
Local Vietnam veterans, along with state Rep. Jim Rigby, announced the details of a bridge dedication on Wednesday. The bridge is on Oakridge Drive, over Route 219, right down from the Galleria, and will be renamed to honor Cambria County’s Vietnam War Era veterans. This is the first bridge in the county to be dedicated for all veterans who served.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJAC TV
Centre Co. in need of poll workers ahead of Nov. general election
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — With the November general election now less than six weeks away, there Is a push to sign-up more poll workers for Election Day. Centre County administrators discussed this week about their need for more poll staffers on Election Day. In recent years, the pandemic...
WJAC TV
Officials discuss more upgrade plans for Centre County broadband access
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Improving internet access remains a priority nationwide. In Centre County, a long awaited consultant's report on broadband issues is due soon as county leaders hear a new option that may help in developing new networks. For Penns Valley in eastern Centre County, population is...
WJAC TV
Beaver Stadium to begin selling alcohol during game vs Northwestern
University Park, PA (WJAC) — Penn State University announced Wednesday that Beaver Stadium will begin selling beer during the Nittany Lions' upcoming game against Northwestern University. The approval of alcohol sales was debated for several weeks before the Penn State Board of Trustees finally gave the plan the "green...
Comments / 0