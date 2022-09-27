ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Washington Examiner

California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology

Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
electrek.co

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Fox News

Do solar panels always save on energy bills?

Solar panel owner Curtis Jarvis claimed the math behind his energy bills "doesn't add up" Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." CURTIS JARVIS: A little over a year ago, I started looking into solar panels. And a company, Power Home Solar — they're now Pink Energy — came out to my house. He came into my living room, sat on my sofa, and he told me lie after lie after lie to get me to buy their system. And I fell for it. I did. I fell for it.
TheConversationAU

Heat pumps can cut your energy costs by up to 90%. It’s not magic, just a smart use of the laws of physics

Heat pumps are becoming all the rage around a world that has to slash carbon emissions rapidly while cutting energy costs. In buildings, they replace space heating and water heating – and provide cooling as a bonus. A heat pump extracts heat from outside, concentrates it (using an electric compressor) to raise the temperature, and pumps the heat to where it is needed. Indeed, millions of Australian homes already have heat pumps in the form of refrigerators and reverse-cycle air conditioners bought for cooling. They can heat as well, and save a lot of money compared with other forms...
Family Handyman

6 Best Solar Batteries

Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
The Independent

‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years

A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
The Guardian

Our bid for more solar panels was left out in the cold

We had solar panels fitted in 2019 as part of the Solar Together initiative, and this year wanted to add to them. We chose Green Energy Together as it had done Solar Together projects with our council. We paid a £1,340 deposit. There was then a rather odd silence, but finally scaffolding and two installers appeared. The installers hadn’t been told the panels had to be fitted in addition to those already there, so the kit they had brought was inappropriate. Since then, in spite of daily phone calls and promises from the company that someone would ring back, nothing has happened.
pv-magazine-usa.com

26 million acres needed to achieve zero-carbon goals

In conversations about energy, terms like “carbon neutral” and “net-zero goals” are often thrown around. Frequently, these discussions center around grid infrastructure, incentives and the viability of reaching a renewable energy future. But typically overlooked is another critical question: what do these goals actually mean for the land of America, i.e., how much acreage will be required for the country to achieve a grid with zero carbon emissions.
The Independent

When you should submit meter readings ahead of price cap hike

Energy providers have urged customers to take meter readings before costs rise on Saturday, warning that they could be overcharged if they fail to do so. If up-to-date figures are not provided, companies might charge the new, higher rate for energy used before 1 October. Money expert Martin Lewis has urged people to jot down their readings. “That way you draw a line in the sand that says to your energy firm, I’ve only used this amount at the cheaper rate,” he said. Wholesale gas and electricity prices have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, with consumers...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Nature Conservancy favors low-impact renewables deployment in the West

The Nature Conservancy, a nonprofit group with a prominent voice among land conservationists, is promoting a study that modeled high-renewables scenarios for the western U.S. at increasing levels of constraints on solar and wind deployment. In most model runs, new solar and wind would not be deployed on protected lands,...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Strategies to maximize clean energy development while being good land stewards

With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, and solar contracts setting records, development of utility-scale solar farms is expected to accelerate. As a result, large-scale project siting will become a challenge. The Solar and Storage Industries Institute (SI2) took a look at the issue of siting and released a whitepaper on strategies that maximize clean energy development while preserving natural ecosystems and community character.
The Hill

Growing heat waves make geothermal energy vital to reducing grid demand

Heat waves are , longer lasting and more extreme. That puts added pressure on the electricity grid in America and requires us to think about underutilized sources of renewable energy. The leading candidate for prioritization is geothermal ground source energy, which, like solar energy, can be used by homeowners, commercial property owners and institutions. It can save money over time for all three, while benefiting the planet and easing the grid’s burden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

