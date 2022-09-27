Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
Biden administration announces plan to develop floating offshore wind turbines for West Coast
Wind turbines in deep water must be installed on floating platforms and tethered to the seafloor. The technology will allow them to be installed farther from the coast.
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Do solar panels always save on energy bills?
Solar panel owner Curtis Jarvis claimed the math behind his energy bills "doesn't add up" Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." CURTIS JARVIS: A little over a year ago, I started looking into solar panels. And a company, Power Home Solar — they're now Pink Energy — came out to my house. He came into my living room, sat on my sofa, and he told me lie after lie after lie to get me to buy their system. And I fell for it. I did. I fell for it.
Gas Companies Are Promoting Hydrogen to Heat Homes. But the Science Isn’t on Their Side
Gas companies are promoting the fuel as a clean way to heat homes. But a new study says it doesn't make sense for the planet.
Heat pumps can cut your energy costs by up to 90%. It’s not magic, just a smart use of the laws of physics
Heat pumps are becoming all the rage around a world that has to slash carbon emissions rapidly while cutting energy costs. In buildings, they replace space heating and water heating – and provide cooling as a bonus. A heat pump extracts heat from outside, concentrates it (using an electric compressor) to raise the temperature, and pumps the heat to where it is needed. Indeed, millions of Australian homes already have heat pumps in the form of refrigerators and reverse-cycle air conditioners bought for cooling. They can heat as well, and save a lot of money compared with other forms...
6 Best Solar Batteries
Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
thecentersquare.com
Report: 24% of U.S. electricity came from hydropower, wind, solar in 1st hald of year
(The Center Square) – In the first half of 2022, 24% of U.S. utility-scale electricity generation came from hydropower, solar and wind, the U.S. Energy Information Agency reports. The analysis is based on data from EIA’s Electric Power Monthly, which also found that from June 2021 to June 2022,...
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
pv-magazine-usa.com
The mobility rEVolution: Zero-cobalt cathode for highly stable lithium-ion batteries
University of California researchers and academics from four U.S. national laboratories have devised a way to make lithium-ion battery cathodes without using cobalt – a metal that is rare, costly, and linked to unethical mining practices. In a recent paper in Nature, the scientists describe how they overcame thermal...
Our bid for more solar panels was left out in the cold
We had solar panels fitted in 2019 as part of the Solar Together initiative, and this year wanted to add to them. We chose Green Energy Together as it had done Solar Together projects with our council. We paid a £1,340 deposit. There was then a rather odd silence, but finally scaffolding and two installers appeared. The installers hadn’t been told the panels had to be fitted in addition to those already there, so the kit they had brought was inappropriate. Since then, in spite of daily phone calls and promises from the company that someone would ring back, nothing has happened.
Solar power, plus a battery, can power homes for days
In many disaster- and outage-prone areas, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep the lights on and the air conditioner running when the power grid can't.
ZDNet
Zendure's 400W solar panel gets you a ton of power for your off-grid adventures
Regular readers will know how much I like big power banks and power stations. Being a part time photographer, videographer, and drone operator, I get to spend a fair bit of time working in places that don't have a convenient power outlet to charge things up. This means that I...
pv-magazine-usa.com
26 million acres needed to achieve zero-carbon goals
In conversations about energy, terms like “carbon neutral” and “net-zero goals” are often thrown around. Frequently, these discussions center around grid infrastructure, incentives and the viability of reaching a renewable energy future. But typically overlooked is another critical question: what do these goals actually mean for the land of America, i.e., how much acreage will be required for the country to achieve a grid with zero carbon emissions.
Electric vehicle sales poised for rapid growth, despite Inflation Reduction Act limitations
Electric vehicle sales are swiftly rising in the United States, and the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which offers subsidies to consumers, is expected to boost them even further. "Since I took office, electric vehicle sales have tripled," President Biden recently boasted on Twitter. "Every electric vehicle sold is a...
When you should submit meter readings ahead of price cap hike
Energy providers have urged customers to take meter readings before costs rise on Saturday, warning that they could be overcharged if they fail to do so. If up-to-date figures are not provided, companies might charge the new, higher rate for energy used before 1 October. Money expert Martin Lewis has urged people to jot down their readings. “That way you draw a line in the sand that says to your energy firm, I’ve only used this amount at the cheaper rate,” he said. Wholesale gas and electricity prices have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, with consumers...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Nature Conservancy favors low-impact renewables deployment in the West
The Nature Conservancy, a nonprofit group with a prominent voice among land conservationists, is promoting a study that modeled high-renewables scenarios for the western U.S. at increasing levels of constraints on solar and wind deployment. In most model runs, new solar and wind would not be deployed on protected lands,...
New York Will Ban Sales of New Non-Electrified Vehicles by 2035
ChevroletIt's just the latest to follow California's lead in mandating battery-electric cars and plug-in hybrids.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Strategies to maximize clean energy development while being good land stewards
With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, and solar contracts setting records, development of utility-scale solar farms is expected to accelerate. As a result, large-scale project siting will become a challenge. The Solar and Storage Industries Institute (SI2) took a look at the issue of siting and released a whitepaper on strategies that maximize clean energy development while preserving natural ecosystems and community character.
Growing heat waves make geothermal energy vital to reducing grid demand
Heat waves are , longer lasting and more extreme. That puts added pressure on the electricity grid in America and requires us to think about underutilized sources of renewable energy. The leading candidate for prioritization is geothermal ground source energy, which, like solar energy, can be used by homeowners, commercial property owners and institutions. It can save money over time for all three, while benefiting the planet and easing the grid’s burden.
