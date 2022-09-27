Many people who work in creative arts know from a rather young age they want to work in that field as a career. Current Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina is one of them. “I started writing at a really young age, I'm one of those people who prefer writing to talking since I'm rather introverted. My family and I moved around a lot since my father was in the military, so my best friends became books since I could take them with me when I left a place,” Medina said. “I always spent time reading and read a lot of poetry from Neruda, Dunbar, and many others. One of the reasons I started writing is because I was reading so much poetry and I was connecting with it so much and was in awe of how elegantly these poets expressed themselves, and I wanted to, at some point in my life, do the same thing as a writer. Writing is definitely an ongoing learning process, and it's something I work on every day, and it's a way of communication for me.”

