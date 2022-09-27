ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Trash services updates across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have some updates on trash collection and drop-off services around North Central Florida. For Gainesville residents, there is no regular Friday refuse collection for city residents. On Friday there’s trash and recycling pickup only for residents whose collection normally occurs Thursdays, and was suspended due to the storm.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Collision on West Silver Springs boulevard

Around 6 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue said they responded to a vehicle accident on West Silver Springs Boulevard and Northwest 30th Avenue. The Ocala Police Department and Marion County Fire Rescue also responded. According to Ocala Fire Rescue , the units found two vehicle collision involving a black pick up...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Church drive for people affected by Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Bishop Ron Sanderson and Cross Point church members held a hurricane supply drive at a warehouse at Nelson’s building on Northwest 13th street. Sanderson said the pre-ordered supplies were shipped from Operation Compassion in Tennessee days before the storm and were passed out to residents. . Although...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Power is being restored across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Electric utility crews are out working to restore power across North Central Florida following the storm. As of noon on Thursday, more than 6,000 customers are reporting outages in Alachua County. Marion County is reporting 9,00 outages. The most severe outages in the region are in Putnam County where nearly 13,000 people are without power.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Trees fall in Starke downing power lines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Storm damage is impacting people all over North Central Florida. Starke police officers are reporting three fallen trees, and down power lines in the area. This is in three separate neighborhoods within the city. Police officers there are asking residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
STARKE, FL
mycbs4.com

A High Springs church to help South Floridians after Hurricane Ian

After Hurricane Ian brought devastation to our neighbors in South Florida this week. A local church in High Springs says they plan to help those in need. Deeper Purpose Community Church tells CBS4 News that some of the most valued items for donations are blankets and clothes for kids and families.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for fleeing at 90 mph in an Alachua residential neighborhood

ALACHUA, Fla. – Albert Odarius Trevell Darling, 35, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop at high speed through a residential neighborhood in Alachua. After an Alachua Police Department Office tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 6:45 p.m. in the 15300 block of NW...
ALACHUA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County avoids Hurricane Ian’s worst

As helicopters land on barrier islands and 800 search and rescue personnel continue efforts in South and Central Florida, Alachua County escaped severe damage and received far lower rainfall than expected from Hurricane Ian. While county and city of Gainesville offices remain closed Thursday and Friday, emergency preparation will begin...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Tampa area senior who went missing after fleeing Ian found safe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: The Gainesville Police Department reports Ann Bigham, 81, has been found safe. The Gainesville Police Department is aiding in the search for Ann Bigham, 81, of Tarpon Springs. Her family says she left home to avoid Hurricane Ian on Monday and has not been seen since.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

GRU sends workers to help restore power in Polk County

Since power was knocked out by Hurricane Ian this week in Gainesville and is now restored, Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) is continuing its restoration efforts in areas of the state that suffered more extensive damage. At 3 p.m. today, 12 GRU workers, which included 10 lineworkers, one safety officer and...
POLK COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Hometown Heroes: GFR to send firefighters to Charlotte County

Gainesville Fire Rescue will send seven firefighters to help with search and rescue missions. Charlotte County is north of Fort Myers. The county continues to deal with devastating impacts from Hurricane Ian. Task Force 8 also helped with rescue efforts after the Surfside condo collapse in 2021. Gainesville Fire Rescue...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
VERO BEACH, FL
CBS Austin

Evacuees seek shelter ahead of hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Florida — As Hurricane Ian made its way closer to Florida Levy county officials issued a mandatory evacuation for the entire county to help keep folks safe. The order expires at noon on Wednesday but some took heed and are sheltering at Bronson Middle High School. Gainesville’s general...
LEVY COUNTY, FL

