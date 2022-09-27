Read full article on original website
WCJB
Trash services updates across North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have some updates on trash collection and drop-off services around North Central Florida. For Gainesville residents, there is no regular Friday refuse collection for city residents. On Friday there’s trash and recycling pickup only for residents whose collection normally occurs Thursdays, and was suspended due to the storm.
mycbs4.com
Collision on West Silver Springs boulevard
Around 6 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue said they responded to a vehicle accident on West Silver Springs Boulevard and Northwest 30th Avenue. The Ocala Police Department and Marion County Fire Rescue also responded. According to Ocala Fire Rescue , the units found two vehicle collision involving a black pick up...
WCJB
Church drive for people affected by Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Bishop Ron Sanderson and Cross Point church members held a hurricane supply drive at a warehouse at Nelson’s building on Northwest 13th street. Sanderson said the pre-ordered supplies were shipped from Operation Compassion in Tennessee days before the storm and were passed out to residents. . Although...
WCJB
Power is being restored across North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Electric utility crews are out working to restore power across North Central Florida following the storm. As of noon on Thursday, more than 6,000 customers are reporting outages in Alachua County. Marion County is reporting 9,00 outages. The most severe outages in the region are in Putnam County where nearly 13,000 people are without power.
WCJB
Trees fall in Starke downing power lines
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Storm damage is impacting people all over North Central Florida. Starke police officers are reporting three fallen trees, and down power lines in the area. This is in three separate neighborhoods within the city. Police officers there are asking residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
mycbs4.com
A High Springs church to help South Floridians after Hurricane Ian
After Hurricane Ian brought devastation to our neighbors in South Florida this week. A local church in High Springs says they plan to help those in need. Deeper Purpose Community Church tells CBS4 News that some of the most valued items for donations are blankets and clothes for kids and families.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for fleeing at 90 mph in an Alachua residential neighborhood
ALACHUA, Fla. – Albert Odarius Trevell Darling, 35, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop at high speed through a residential neighborhood in Alachua. After an Alachua Police Department Office tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 6:45 p.m. in the 15300 block of NW...
WCJB
Alachua County responds to over 100 storm-related calls following Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Strong winds kept Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies busy as the storm moved through the state. Deputies say they responded to more than 100 wind-related calls. This includes 50 calls for trees in roadways, 11 reports for downed power lines and 12 traffic lights not working.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County avoids Hurricane Ian’s worst
As helicopters land on barrier islands and 800 search and rescue personnel continue efforts in South and Central Florida, Alachua County escaped severe damage and received far lower rainfall than expected from Hurricane Ian. While county and city of Gainesville offices remain closed Thursday and Friday, emergency preparation will begin...
Ride of a lifetime: NC woman drives FEMA convoy of relief supplies to Florida
Photos from the U.S. Coast Guard flying over the city of Fort Myers in Florida show a terrifying story: Massive flooding. Neighborhoods underwater. Homes torn apart. The mayor there is telling people to stay in their homes if they can – because it's too dangerous to go outside. Meanwhile,...
WCJB
Tampa area senior who went missing after fleeing Ian found safe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: The Gainesville Police Department reports Ann Bigham, 81, has been found safe. The Gainesville Police Department is aiding in the search for Ann Bigham, 81, of Tarpon Springs. Her family says she left home to avoid Hurricane Ian on Monday and has not been seen since.
mycbs4.com
GRU sends workers to help restore power in Polk County
Since power was knocked out by Hurricane Ian this week in Gainesville and is now restored, Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) is continuing its restoration efforts in areas of the state that suffered more extensive damage. At 3 p.m. today, 12 GRU workers, which included 10 lineworkers, one safety officer and...
mycbs4.com
Hometown Heroes: GFR to send firefighters to Charlotte County
Gainesville Fire Rescue will send seven firefighters to help with search and rescue missions. Charlotte County is north of Fort Myers. The county continues to deal with devastating impacts from Hurricane Ian. Task Force 8 also helped with rescue efforts after the Surfside condo collapse in 2021. Gainesville Fire Rescue...
ocala-news.com
Marion County announces government office and service closures, sanitation schedule
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management and local government agencies have announced multiple government office and service closures due to the potential effects from Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of the recent closures throughout Marion County:. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will close at noon...
alachuachronicle.com
Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
mycbs4.com
Alachua County deactivating shelters, sending fire rescue crews south
ALACHUA COUNTY — On Monday, it looked like Ian could make landfall in North Central Florida as a hurricane. Since the storm moved further and further east, making landfall near Ft. Myers. Thursday morning, it looked like most of the storm would curve around North Central Florida. Because of...
CBS Austin
Evacuees seek shelter ahead of hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Florida — As Hurricane Ian made its way closer to Florida Levy county officials issued a mandatory evacuation for the entire county to help keep folks safe. The order expires at noon on Wednesday but some took heed and are sheltering at Bronson Middle High School. Gainesville’s general...
alachuachronicle.com
Sept. 29, 9 a.m. Tropical Storm Ian Update – Improving Storm Conditions for Alachua County
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is pleased to report that we are in good shape as the path of now Tropical Storm Ian shifted dramatically to the east overnight. However, our hearts go out to Florida residents who continue to deal with the destructive impacts of this storm.
mycbs4.com
Because of Hurricane Ian, GRACE Marketplace plans to operate above capacity for homeless
Gainesville — GRACE Marketplace plans to operate above capacity to shelter people without housing. The shelter plans to activate emergency protocols Wednesday night at 7 PM. They say they will provide food, shelter, and other services to people. GRACE is located at 3055 NE 28th Drive, Gainesville, FL 32609.
