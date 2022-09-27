Read full article on original website
Governor debate: Noem for abortion ban, Smith wants changes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says that if re-elected she will uphold the state’s abortion ban that provides no exceptions for rape or incest. Her remarks came Friday during her reelection campaign’s lone debate with her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith, The Republican governor explained her position simply as “pro-life." She pledges to push for expanded parental leave in the state and alleviate the toll of inflation on people’s budgets. Smith called Noem’s stance extreme and said it was endangering women’s lives. He also said it was causing concern among physicians for its lack of clarity on when an abortion is allowed — only to save the life of a pregnant woman.
1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former television broadcaster is making his case to replace the Democratic governor of New Mexico, as the candidates clash in a live-broadcast debate. The first debate ahead of the Nov. 8 general election was held Friday night on KOB 4. Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti highlighted pocketbook issues and frustrations with crime in his bid to unseat first-term Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The governor reiterated her support for abortion access and expanded social programs, including tuition-free college and no-pay child care. Early voting begins Oct. 11 by absentee ballots that can be mailed and turned in by hand.
Newsom has mixed verdict on California criminal justice laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a mixed verdict on more than three dozen criminal justice laws before his bill-signing deadline Friday. He approved measures to seal criminal records and free dying inmates. But Newsom denied bids to restrict solitary confinement and boost inmates’ wages. One new law will give California what proponents call the nation’s most sweeping law to seal criminal records. Newsom also relaxed standards to allow more ill and dying inmates to be released. He blocked a bill that would have made California the latest state to restrict segregated confinement. He also rejected giving the state prison system five years to marginally boost inmates' wages.
New law aims to make California haven for transgender youth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new law aims to stop other states from punishing children who come to California for gender-affirming care. Newsom signed the law on Thursday but it won't take effect until January. It is designed to stop Texas and other conservative states from removing children from parents who allow them to receive gender-affirming care. It would stop California courts from enforcing subpoenas from other states seeking information about gender-affirming care. Legislative staffers say it's not clear if the law would survive a legal challenge. State Sen. Scott Wiener's office says they believe the law is constitutional.
Alabama prisons reduce meals, nix visits amid inmate strike
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of Alabama inmates are receiving only two meals a day during a prison work stoppage over living conditions. Inmates and activists contend that officials are trying to force an end to the strike by limiting food. But prison officials say the reduced rations are the result of a prisoner labor shortage, not in retaliation for the strike. The Department of Corrections said in a statement that most of Alabama’s major mens prisons were still affected by work stoppages for a fourth day on Thursday. The department says it's also canceling weekend visits. The federal government is suing the state over conditions in its prisons.
US defense chief in Hawaii amid distrust after fuel spill
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is visiting Hawaii this week amid lingering community frustration and distrust after jet fuel from a military storage facility last year spilled into Pearl Harbor’s drinking water. The spill poisoned thousands of military families and threatened the purity of Honolulu’s water supply. Austin traveled to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in the hills above Pearl Harbor on Friday and met the commander of the joint task force in charge of draining its tanks so it can be shut down. He also met with several families affected by the fuel spill and Hawaii officials. The meetings were closed to the media, and Austin didn’t hold a news conference afterward.
Advocates list 100s of allegedly abusive California priests
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Advocates for victims of sexual abuse by Catholic priests have released a list of more than 300 accused abusers associated with the Archdiocese of San Francisco. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests delivered its list of 312 names Thursday along with a letter to Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone urging him to release his own internal list of credibly accused priests. The archdiocese is one of only 15 in the U.S. — less than 10% of all dioceses — that has not publicly listed abusive priests. The archdiocese says it has a policy to report sexual abuse allegations to authorities, an independent review board and parishes.
Michigan man charged in shooting of anti-abortion canvasser
ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan homeowner has been charged with shooting and wounding an 84-year-old woman who was canvassing door-to-door against a proposed constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion in the state. Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler says Richard Harvey was charged Friday with felonious assault and reckless discharge of a firearm causing injury charges. Harvey is being held in the county jail. Butler says State Police investigated the Sept. 20 shooting in Odessa Township, and submitted charging recommendations to the prosecutor’s office. Harvey is being represented by a public defender, who has not not responded to a message seeking comment.
Ex-Iowa trooper pleads guilty in use-of-force against biker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Iowa State Patrol trooper who was captured on dash camera video hitting and knocking over a biker during a traffic stop in September 2017 has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the biker's rights. Federal prosecutors said in a statement that 58-year-old Robert Smith pleaded guilty Monday to deprivation of rights under color of law. As part of his plea, Smith admitted that his intentional open-hand strike was an unreasonable use of force against Bryce Yakish. Prosecutors say Yakish was standing by his bike with his hands up when Smith struck him, knocked him to the ground, put a knee on his neck and handcuffed him. Smith will be sentenced at a later date.
Newsom relaxes refinery rules as California gas prices soar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on state regulators to relax rules on oil refineries in an effort to lower soaring fuel prices. According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of gas in California is $6.30. That's far above the national average of $3.80. Oil refineries have to produce a specific blend of gas in the summer months that is designed to lower pollutants. Newsom wants to allow them to switch to the cheaper winter blend earlier than normal. The oil industry says that's an acknowledgement that state regulations play a role in rising prices. Newsom also called for a new tax on oil company profits.
Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend
The Missouri Supreme Court has set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another convicted killer is scheduled to die. Kevin Johnson faces the death penalty on Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee in suburban St. Louis in 2005. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther on Nov. 20, 2003. She was raped and stabbed to death outside of her workplace in St. Louis County.
Police in Montana fatally shoot fugitive fleeing arrest
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A fugitive fleeing law enforcement has been shot and killed by officers after a foot pursuit in Montana. Great Falls Police Department Chief Jeff Newton says officers were working as part of a violent offenders task force with Montana Probation and Parole and U.S. Marshals on Wednesday when they went to apprehend the fugitive, who was wanted on a no-bond warrant. Newton said the fugitive attempted to flee and was pursued on foot by officers. The encounter ended with the person, who officers said was armed, being fatally shot. Newton did identify the person or the crime for which they were being pursued.
School bus, semi collision in Nebraska injures 11 children
CHAMPION, Neb. (AP) — Officials say 11 children and two adult drivers were injured when a semitrailer truck collided with a school bus in southwestern Nebraska. The Chase County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on a rural highway near Champion. A bus dropping off children from school turned left in front of a semi loaded with grain. The crash caused bus to spin and tip on its side, and the truck was forced into a ditch. Investigators say 11 children ages 6 to 15 were on the bus and were taken to the Chase County hospital “with a wide range of injuries.”
Mountain lion attacks boy, 7, at Southern California park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say wildlife officers are tracking a mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy at a Southern California park. State Fish and Wildlife says the child and his father were walking up stairs at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita Monday evening when a cougar emerged from brush and bit the boy on the buttock. The father chased the big cat off. The boy was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. As of Tuesday evening, the park remained closed while Fish and Wildlife officers surveyed the area.
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries. Fire officials say rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call. The department says a team managed to climb into the steep, remote area and found both unidentified climbers dead at the scene. They are identified as 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh and 31-year-old Gavin Escobar, a Long Beach firefighter who played four seasons as backup with the Dallas Cowboys and briefly with other teams until ending his career in 2019. Tahquitz Rock, with its steep granite cliffs, is a popular destination for climbers.
Locally owned breweries 'feeling pressured' amid high prices and shortages
MISSOULA, Mont. - Dozens across the state from businesses, breweries, utility companies and marketing businesses came to set up shop and talk beer at the Montana Brewers Association Conference. Connecting and sharing the challenges and areas where they’re striving, all to strengthen the brewery industry as we know it.
