ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

9-1-4-3, FB: 5

(nine, one, four, three; FB: five)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: five, eighteen; White Balls: twenty-one, twenty-four) (five, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: ten) Mega Millions. 16-26-37-40-51, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4. (sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-one; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Lottery#The Virginia Lottery
clayconews.com

Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard

RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 27 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S., has terrorized people for much of the week — pummeling western Cuba and raking across Florida before gathering strength in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean to curve back and strike South Carolina. While Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown, South Carolina, on Friday with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast earlier in the week, the storm left many areas of Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water. It also washed away parts of four piers along the coast, including two at Myrtle Beach. Online cameras showed seawater filling neighborhoods in Garden City to calf level. As Ian moved across South Carolina on its way to North Carolina Friday evening, it dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone.
FLORIDA STATE
WSET

These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Weakened Ian expected to bring inches of rain to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hurricane Ian came ashore on the western side of Florida as a strong Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Though it has significantly weakened in crossing the peninsula and it is expected to continue weakening when it turns into the Carolinas, it is still expected to bring inches of rain to much of Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy