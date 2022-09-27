Read full article on original website
Related
Liberal First
Kansas Poet Laureate visits SCCC, discusses writing journey
Many people who work in creative arts know from a rather young age they want to work in that field as a career. Current Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina is one of them. “I started writing at a really young age, I'm one of those people who prefer writing to talking since I'm rather introverted. My family and I moved around a lot since my father was in the military, so my best friends became books since I could take them with me when I left a place,” Medina said. “I always spent time reading and read a lot of poetry from Neruda, Dunbar, and many others. One of the reasons I started writing is because I was reading so much poetry and I was connecting with it so much and was in awe of how elegantly these poets expressed themselves, and I wanted to, at some point in my life, do the same thing as a writer. Writing is definitely an ongoing learning process, and it's something I work on every day, and it's a way of communication for me.”
Liberal First
Faith & Blue showdown coming Oct. 9
Law enforcement and community leaders across the country are joining the largest, most collaborative community-police outreach initiative in history: National Faith & Blue Weekend 2022 Friday, Oct. 7 through Monday, Oct. 10. Faith & Blue is based on the premise that strong communities are built through mutual respect and understanding....
Liberal First
Kansas GOP Bus Tour coming to Liberal Oct. 6
The Kansas GOP Bus Tour is making stops around Kansas. The bus will be in Liberal Thursday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. at the Conestoga Atrium. Confirmed speakers so far include Attorney General Derek Schmidt, U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall, Kris Kobach, Steven Johnson and Kansas 125th House District Representative Shannon Francis.
Liberal First
SHAWN HARTNETT
Shawn Leigh Hartnett, 59, died Aug. 12, 2022 at Banner Gateway Medical Center in Gilbert, Ariz. She was born May 6, 1963 to Robert and Joan (Rist) Hartnett. She graduated from Montezuma High School in 1982. She resided in Tempe, AZ with her beloved and wonderful sister, LeAnn Hartnett. She...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberal First
STEVE ALEXANDER
ULYSSES – Steve Alexander, 57, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 in Grant County. He was born Sept. 28, 1964 to Duane and Linda (Batman) Alexander. He graduated from Ulysses High School in 1983. He was an excellent carpenter and mechanic and never liked idle time. He was a truck...
Liberal First
SCCC to host fall Town Hall meeting Thursday
Seward County Community College President Brad Bennett likes to remind the Saints family that “Community is our middle name.”. To put action to those words, SCCC will host a Town Hall meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Shank Humanities Building — weather permitting, the meeting will take place in the outdoor amphitheater, with the Showcase Theater as an indoor backup location.
Liberal First
City to discuss replat of housing addition
The Liberal City Commission will have some easy business to take care of at its next meeting this evening starting at 5:30. Tonight’s meeting will be in the Blue Bonnet Community Building at 1109 W. 7th Street. After a discussion about Adolescent Support Services, the commission will be asked...
Liberal First
Cauble’s duck leads the flock
Saturday brought about the perfect conditions for this year’s Duck Race Festival, which in turn brought about some perfect conditions for many winners. Saturday’s race saw Stu Cauble’s duck come in 1st place and take home the $5,000 grand prize. Rounding out the top spots were Matt Graham, who came in 2nd place and took home $2,000, Jose Rios, who came in 3rd place and took home $1,000, Kathy Pugh, who came in 4th place and took home $500, Amy Wright, who came in 5th place and took home $400, Ruben Perez, who came in 6th place and took home $300, Tina Vargas, who came in 7th place and took home $200, and Marlene Aquino, who came in 8th place and took home $100. The Lucky Duck picked belonged to Amy Butler and was good for $500.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernkansasnews.com
Dodge City residents to vote on various tax initiatives
Dodge City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) — On November 8, 2022, Dodge City voters will have the opportunity to consider a one-halfpercent, or 0.50% retail sales tax increase on the ballot.The City of Dodge City Commission approved Resolution No. 2022-30 at the August 15 meeting. This resolutionauthorized the question to be submitted to the Ford County Election Clerk and be placed on the 2022 electionballot for citizens to vote on.
2 Garden City chases, then driver injured in fiery crash
A pickup driver was injured in a crash in Finney County late Sunday night.
Police find a large amount of fentanyl following Garden City traffic stop
A large amount of fentanyl was recovered in Garden City following a weekend traffic stop.
Comments / 0