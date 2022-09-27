Read full article on original website
Faith & Blue showdown coming Oct. 9
Law enforcement and community leaders across the country are joining the largest, most collaborative community-police outreach initiative in history: National Faith & Blue Weekend 2022 Friday, Oct. 7 through Monday, Oct. 10. Faith & Blue is based on the premise that strong communities are built through mutual respect and understanding....
Kansas Poet Laureate visits SCCC, discusses writing journey
Many people who work in creative arts know from a rather young age they want to work in that field as a career. Current Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina is one of them. “I started writing at a really young age, I'm one of those people who prefer writing to talking since I'm rather introverted. My family and I moved around a lot since my father was in the military, so my best friends became books since I could take them with me when I left a place,” Medina said. “I always spent time reading and read a lot of poetry from Neruda, Dunbar, and many others. One of the reasons I started writing is because I was reading so much poetry and I was connecting with it so much and was in awe of how elegantly these poets expressed themselves, and I wanted to, at some point in my life, do the same thing as a writer. Writing is definitely an ongoing learning process, and it's something I work on every day, and it's a way of communication for me.”
Monteuzuma to provide STEMM opportunities
Friday, students in Southwest Kansas will have the opportunity to dive into multiple STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math and Medicine) careers in Montezuma. The STEMM FIRE organization, along with the Southwest Plains Regional Service Center will bring eight different STEMM professionals to South Gray High School, and any sixth through 12th grade student from Southwest Kansas is invited to register for the event through their school staff or parents.
FREDA TAYLOR
Freda Taylor, 91, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at her home in Liberal. She was born Jan. 27, 1931 to Merle and Dorothy (Dudley) Cole. She married Robert Lee Taylor June 28, 1951. He preceded her in death in 1981. She enjoyed building plastic models, sewing, camping and fishing. She...
STEVE ALEXANDER
ULYSSES – Steve Alexander, 57, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 in Grant County. He was born Sept. 28, 1964 to Duane and Linda (Batman) Alexander. He graduated from Ulysses High School in 1983. He was an excellent carpenter and mechanic and never liked idle time. He was a truck...
SHAWN HARTNETT
Shawn Leigh Hartnett, 59, died Aug. 12, 2022 at Banner Gateway Medical Center in Gilbert, Ariz. She was born May 6, 1963 to Robert and Joan (Rist) Hartnett. She graduated from Montezuma High School in 1982. She resided in Tempe, AZ with her beloved and wonderful sister, LeAnn Hartnett. She...
Kansas GOP Bus Tour coming to Liberal Oct. 6
The Kansas GOP Bus Tour is making stops around Kansas. The bus will be in Liberal Thursday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. at the Conestoga Atrium. Confirmed speakers so far include Attorney General Derek Schmidt, U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall, Kris Kobach, Steven Johnson and Kansas 125th House District Representative Shannon Francis.
Redskins rally falls short in 23-15 loss to Dodge
After falling behind 17-0 on Homecoming, the game seemed to be out of reach with the final few seconds ticking off the clock before halftime. But the Redskins responded with a late scoring drive, and Liberal cut the Dodge City lead to two points before the rally fell short in a 23-15 loss.
