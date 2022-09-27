Amendment 2 on West Virginia election ballots could open the door to lower property taxes for businesses and on people’s vehicles. Gov. Jim Justice, the highest-profile opponent of the amendment, wants to hit the brakes. “The whole idea of hooking the car tax to it is nothing more than the purchase of your vote,” Justice said during a briefing this week, reiterating the kind of assessment he has made repeatedly in recent weeks.

POLITICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO