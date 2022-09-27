Read full article on original website
FEMA already on the ground in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency already has a team in West Virginia ahead of the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Mary Ann Tierney, Administrator of FEMA Region 3, said they are here and have been involved in storm preparations with the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Local Red Cross volunteers spring to action amid Ian’s aftermath
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Residents of Florida are now starting to learn the full impact of Hurricane Ian which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. Now that the winds have died down and the storm surge has started to recede in Florida, the full magnitude has left many reeling.
West Virginia could see remnants of Ian
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Forecasters say, Hurricane Ian which is heading toward Florida’s Gulf Coast, will travel north and possibly dump several inches of rain in West Virginia this weekend. Kimberly Hoeppner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, told MetroNews Wednesday the storm could enter the...
Fundraiser benefits organization focused on foster, kinship care
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Bar Board of Governors and the Young Lawyers Section held an information event and fundraiser Thursday benefiting an organization dedicated to helping foster families. The event at Charleston’s Capitol Market focused on Mission West Virginia, an organization helping families with resources for...
Cranberry Corridor unveiled as third route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — The newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program is now open. Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby and other state officials unveiled the Cranberry Corridor as the third route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program on Wednesday. The corridor is a loop that starts and ends in Summersville and will take travelers across 211.1 miles of the central and eastern portions of the state.
Amendment Two: Should the Legislature be able to shift property taxes?
Amendment 2 on West Virginia election ballots could open the door to lower property taxes for businesses and on people’s vehicles. Gov. Jim Justice, the highest-profile opponent of the amendment, wants to hit the brakes. “The whole idea of hooking the car tax to it is nothing more than the purchase of your vote,” Justice said during a briefing this week, reiterating the kind of assessment he has made repeatedly in recent weeks.
Auditor praises expansion of transparency tools for state and local government
State Auditor J.B. McCuskey is lauding additional steps toward making sure West Virginians can fully see how taxpayer dollars are being spent. McCuskey’s focus is on WVCheckbook.gov, which tracks state spending, along with Project Mountaineer, which focuses on local spending at the county and municipal level. McCuskey noted that the 40th West Virginia county has now signed on to join Project Mountaineer to make finances available to the public through a relatively easy-to-use website provided by OpenGov.
