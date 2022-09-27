Read full article on original website
What to consider when attaching a battery to rooftop solar
Attaching a solar array to a home is a long-term commitment, with many considerations, and one that offers great potential for energy bill savings. A recent addition to the list of options is whether or not to attach a battery energy storage system. A battery can often add $10,000 or...
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
The Inflation Reduction Act may exacerbate the lithium problem
It’s been a jubilant couple of weeks in Washington, DC, with everyone from clean energy developers to environmental advocates to labor unions celebrating the passage of the landmark climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act. There’s much to celebrate: America is finally joining the rest of the developed world in setting ambitious carbon pollution reduction goals, putting real money behind it.
Solar to the rescue as part of Hurricane Fiona relief
On September 18, Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the island of Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. More than 20 inches of rain fell, causing flash flooding, triggering mudslides, and leaving much of the island without power. Except, of course, for those with solar power and energy storage, some of which was put into place after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc five years ago.
