On September 18, Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the island of Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. More than 20 inches of rain fell, causing flash flooding, triggering mudslides, and leaving much of the island without power. Except, of course, for those with solar power and energy storage, some of which was put into place after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc five years ago.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO