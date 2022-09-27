Read full article on original website
Related
Liberal First
Faith & Blue showdown coming Oct. 9
Law enforcement and community leaders across the country are joining the largest, most collaborative community-police outreach initiative in history: National Faith & Blue Weekend 2022 Friday, Oct. 7 through Monday, Oct. 10. Faith & Blue is based on the premise that strong communities are built through mutual respect and understanding....
Liberal First
Cauble’s duck leads the flock
Saturday brought about the perfect conditions for this year’s Duck Race Festival, which in turn brought about some perfect conditions for many winners. Saturday’s race saw Stu Cauble’s duck come in 1st place and take home the $5,000 grand prize. Rounding out the top spots were Matt Graham, who came in 2nd place and took home $2,000, Jose Rios, who came in 3rd place and took home $1,000, Kathy Pugh, who came in 4th place and took home $500, Amy Wright, who came in 5th place and took home $400, Ruben Perez, who came in 6th place and took home $300, Tina Vargas, who came in 7th place and took home $200, and Marlene Aquino, who came in 8th place and took home $100. The Lucky Duck picked belonged to Amy Butler and was good for $500.
Liberal First
Kansas Poet Laureate visits SCCC, discusses writing journey
Many people who work in creative arts know from a rather young age they want to work in that field as a career. Current Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina is one of them. “I started writing at a really young age, I'm one of those people who prefer writing to talking since I'm rather introverted. My family and I moved around a lot since my father was in the military, so my best friends became books since I could take them with me when I left a place,” Medina said. “I always spent time reading and read a lot of poetry from Neruda, Dunbar, and many others. One of the reasons I started writing is because I was reading so much poetry and I was connecting with it so much and was in awe of how elegantly these poets expressed themselves, and I wanted to, at some point in my life, do the same thing as a writer. Writing is definitely an ongoing learning process, and it's something I work on every day, and it's a way of communication for me.”
Liberal First
Do you have what it takes to win the 2022 Salsa Showdown?
Sweet and spice and everything nice will fill people’s taste buds soon thanks to the Sigma Alpha sorority. The 2022 Salsa Showdown will be Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Liberal Country Club at 339 W. 18th Street. The salsa tastings will start at 6 p.m., and there will also be a taco buffet for everyone. There will also be silent and live auctions, with the live auction set to start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and can be purchased at The Flower Basket and El-Kan Drug, or for $30 at the door.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberal First
STEVE ALEXANDER
ULYSSES – Steve Alexander, 57, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 in Grant County. He was born Sept. 28, 1964 to Duane and Linda (Batman) Alexander. He graduated from Ulysses High School in 1983. He was an excellent carpenter and mechanic and never liked idle time. He was a truck...
Liberal First
SCCC to host fall Town Hall meeting Thursday
Seward County Community College President Brad Bennett likes to remind the Saints family that “Community is our middle name.”. To put action to those words, SCCC will host a Town Hall meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Shank Humanities Building — weather permitting, the meeting will take place in the outdoor amphitheater, with the Showcase Theater as an indoor backup location.
Liberal First
Kansas GOP Bus Tour coming to Liberal Oct. 6
The Kansas GOP Bus Tour is making stops around Kansas. The bus will be in Liberal Thursday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. at the Conestoga Atrium. Confirmed speakers so far include Attorney General Derek Schmidt, U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall, Kris Kobach, Steven Johnson and Kansas 125th House District Representative Shannon Francis.
Liberal First
FREDA TAYLOR
Freda Taylor, 91, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at her home in Liberal. She was born Jan. 27, 1931 to Merle and Dorothy (Dudley) Cole. She married Robert Lee Taylor June 28, 1951. He preceded her in death in 1981. She enjoyed building plastic models, sewing, camping and fishing. She...
RELATED PEOPLE
kscbnews.net
USD 480 Teacher of the Year Winners
Last March, nominations opened for USD 480 Teacher of the Year. Nominations were submitted by parents, community members, and USD 480 employees to select a teacher of the year for each school in the district. The USD 480 Teacher of the Year selection process follows the Kansas State Department of...
kscbnews.net
Liberal Police Investigate Accident on Tuesday
On Tuesday, September 27th, at approximately 1:55 pm, Liberal Police Officers responded to the unit block of W. 15th Street for a report of a head-on accident. A blue Ford Edge, driven by a 77-year-old male, was eastbound on 15 St. and crossed the center line striking Red Chevy Traverse, driven by a 37-year-old female, head on. The Traverse had just turned westbound onto 15th Street from Braum’s.
kscbnews.net
Road Closure for Maintenance– Plan Ahead Seward County Road O User’s
CHS Inc., the nation’s leading agribusiness cooperative, owner of Jayhawk Pipeline Company in conjunction with Seward County Bridge and Road Department will be conducting road maintenance on October 11th Tuesday, 2022. This maintenance will affect individuals accessing Road O via North of Hwy 54 and Road 8 as well as Eastbound from Road M and Road 11.
Kansas man dies in North Dakota oil rig explosion
STANLEY, N.D., (KSNW) — A Liberal, Kansas, man has died from injuries he sustained in an oil rig explosion in North Dakota on Sept. 2. Oscar Gilberto “la Borre” Gandara, 37, of Liberal, Kansas, died Sept. 15 from injuries he suffered in the drilling rig accident, according to his obituary. A GoFundMe has been set up […]
Comments / 0