Tua Tagovailoa leaves on stretcher after being injured during Bengals vs. Dolphins (UPDATE)
Thankfully, it looks like Tua Tagovailoa will be OK after his scary injury in the first half of Bengals vs. Dolphins. During the 4th quarter of this game, sideline reporter Kelly Hartung reported that Tua was expected to be discharged from the hospital he was transported to and then travel with his Dolphins teammates back to Miami.
8 winners and 2 losers in Bengals’ primetime win over Dolphins
There was a lot of panic going around when the Cincinnati Bengals opened the new season 0-2. While this team still has a lot to work on, they’ve responded exactly how they needed to in winning two-straight games, the latest bring a 27-15 primetime win over the previously unbeaten Miami Dolphins, who already have wins over top AFC contenders in the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.
Bengals vs. Dolphins first half
The Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 4 clash with the Miami Dolphins is set to get underway on Amazon Prime, so come join the fun in our first-half game chat.
5 Questions with the Enemy: Kevin Nogle with SB Nation’s Phinsider
There’s a big difference between being 1-3 and 2-2 in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals are at this crucial fork in the road, as they get set to host the Miami Dolphins this Thursday night. To get a grasp on these upstart Dolphins, we had a Q & A...
4 things we learned from the Bengals’ encouraging win over the Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals are slowly getting back to their AFC championship form. Their 27-15 victory over the 3-0 Miami Dolphins last night was a big step forward and a sign that they can play with anyone. Sure, there are some issues that haven’t gone away, like Joe Mixon’s struggles in...
Bengals vs. Dolphins Injury Report: Tua, Pratt and Collins are questionable
The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins have released their final injury reports ahead of tomorrow’s Thursday Night Football matchup. For the Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is officially questionable to play. The same is true for left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), safety Brandon Jones (chest), and cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute). That’s six key starters who could miss this game, though I’d venture to guess most of them end up playing.
Jessie Bates and Mike Hilton respond to Tyreek Hill’s comments about Eli Apple
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting set to face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, and beef between the teams has already started. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill talked some trash this week ahead of the matchup, saying he couldn’t wait to face Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. “I can’t wait to...
Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins filmed practicing at Bearcats’ Nippert Stadium
The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins are getting set to face off in a Thursday Night Football matchup at Paycor Stadium. It’s been a challenging week for the Dolphins, who’ve had to change their weekly schedule due to Hurricane Ian hitting Florida. The team actually flew into Cincinnati Wednesday morning and had to practice at Nippert Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Bengals fans are mostly confident that the team is moving in the right direction
The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to continue their way back to the top of the AFC North, but they’ll have to get through the undefeated Miami Dolphins in their first of several primetime battles to keep those aspirations continuing in the right direction. When it comes to the team,...
Film Room: Hendrickson’s Huge Day
Despite the team’s winless record over the first two weeks of the season, the Cincinnati Bengals defense received a lot of praise. They ranked high in yards allowed and didn’t give up very many points, but two things were missing: turnovers and sacks. Trey Hendrickson took care of...
Bengals break attendance record in win over Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals are now 2-2 following a 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins. It was a slugfest for four quarters, but Bengals fans who made the trip to Paycor Stadium were still treated to the team’s first home win of the 2022 season. In the process, the Bengals...
Tee Higgins battled through ankle sprain during win over Dolphins
27 points amidst mass inconsistency. It’s become the Cincinnati Bengals way, though it helps to have a guy like Tee Higgins line up out wide. Higgins put together his first 100-yard outing of the year against the Miami Dolphins and caught the Bengals’ second touchdown of the night. And he did it all with a bum ankle.
Bengals News (9/29): Slowing down a cheetah
I think all of us as play-callers have grown. Lou had the experience he had in Miami, where he got a chance to call 12 games (as the interim DC in 2016) and then he gets a chance to reflect on that and go work for different people and then come here and institute it. We've continued to infuse talent into that side of the ball, and he's done a really good job letting those guys play to their strengths.
Week 4 Bengals vs. Dolphins reactions and live Q & A!
The Cincinnati Bengals achieved a potentially season-turning win against the upstart Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. The night was filled with excitement (the win and halftime honoring of Bengals legends), frustrations (offensive dry spells) and fear (the Tua Tagovailoa injury). We are hear to talk about it all and answer...
WATCH Vonn Bell make 2 key interceptions vs. Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins faced off in a pivotal Thursday Night Football clash, and it came right down to the wire. Thankfully for the home team, defensive captain Vonn Bell made not one but two critical interceptions. The first interception Bell made was shades of the AFC Championship...
Trey Hendrickson named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals played their best game of the season on Sunday against the New York Jets. The Bengals got the win, and Hendrickson has now earned recognition. Hendrickson today was named Week 3’s AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his outstanding performance against Jets. He...
Cincy Jungle staff picks for Bengals vs. Dolphins and pregame thread
The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the undefeated Miami Dolphins for this week’s Thursday Night Football game. It is the Bengals’ first of five primetime games that they were scheduled this season. Cincinnati started the year off slow with two ugly losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Cooper...
Matchups to watch for in Bengals vs. Dolphins
The first of five scheduled primetime games for the Cincinnati Bengals has one of the two remaining undefeated teams coming to Paycor Stadium. The Miami Dolphins’ 3-0 start is as hot as the temperature was during their last game vs. the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. If any team can...
Experts believe in Bengals upset over Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins are preparing to square off on Thursday Night Football. It is a clash of an undefeated team against one coming off their first win. If you had guessed at the beginning of the season that those teams would be the Dolphins and Bengals respectively you probably would have been laughed at.
Bengals Twitter reactions from a big-time win over Dolphins
It wasn’t pretty, but the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Miami Dolphins, improving to 2-2 on the young season. The Dolphins were one of two undefeated teams entering Week 4 with the Philadelphia Eagles as the other. While Tua Tagovailoa leaving in the second quarter was something no one wanted...
