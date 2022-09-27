Every author has their own story on how they originally began writing, and for children’s author Prisca Barnes, her story is rather amusing. “I got started with writing children's books with my brother, Jesse. It started as an idea for a gift to family members, and it ended up being a published children's book. I was not entirely a willing participant in that process, but I ended up completely falling in love with writing children's books and became really passionate about children's literacy,” Barnes recalled. “However, I would say my background goes farther than that. Something my mother said to my siblings and I pretty frequently when we were growing up was 'To whom much is given, much is required,' because she wanted to be sure we were active in our lives and our community. Growing up, we didn’t really have a diverse collection of books, and it wasn’t until we moved to Atlanta and got exposed to that culture and started reading all these children’s books when my eyes were opened, and it was almost a lightbulb moment like, 'We have to share this with the world!”

