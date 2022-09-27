Read full article on original website
DOLLIE MAE HADDOCK
Dollie Mae (Watts) Haddock, 88, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Liberal. She was born Dec. 4, 1933 to Alva Jacob and Ada Rosella (Maloney) Watts. She married James Haddock July 11, 1954. He preceded her in death. After graduating from high school, she worked and attended business school in...
DONNA KREY
Donna Marie (Terwilliger) Krey, 65, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at her home in Hugoton. She was born March 18, 1957 to Richard and Mildred (Keelan) Terwilliger. She enjoyed gardening and shopping. In recent years she had started collecting giraffes and anything to do with them. Survivors include her mother;...
Barnes shares journey on writing books for children
Every author has their own story on how they originally began writing, and for children’s author Prisca Barnes, her story is rather amusing. “I got started with writing children's books with my brother, Jesse. It started as an idea for a gift to family members, and it ended up being a published children's book. I was not entirely a willing participant in that process, but I ended up completely falling in love with writing children's books and became really passionate about children's literacy,” Barnes recalled. “However, I would say my background goes farther than that. Something my mother said to my siblings and I pretty frequently when we were growing up was 'To whom much is given, much is required,' because she wanted to be sure we were active in our lives and our community. Growing up, we didn’t really have a diverse collection of books, and it wasn’t until we moved to Atlanta and got exposed to that culture and started reading all these children’s books when my eyes were opened, and it was almost a lightbulb moment like, 'We have to share this with the world!”
SaintsUp Pantry set to open for students Monday
Seward County Community College students should never go hungry — and thanks to a new project on campus, Saints have another source for nourishment and supplies. The SaintsUp Pantry, offering food and necessities, will kick off operations with a grand opening for students at 3 p.m. Monday. The event is the culmination of a months-long project supported by the college, students, and community members.
Guymon man ejected from motorcycle
A Guymon, Okla., man is in stable condition following an accident last Friday in Texas County, Okla. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported around 1 p.m. Friday, a 2008 Honda GL1800 motorcycle was eastbound on U.S. Highway 56 about seven miles southwest of Elkhart. The OHP said for an unknown reason,...
Willimons bring color to the front lawn landscape
This week’s Yard of the Week sponsored by the City of Liberal is the home of Wes and Janet Willimon at 1811 N. Calhoun Ave. The Willimons have lived in this house since 2005. The yard features a maple tree original to the property. The couple planted yews in front of windows. There are also tropicals, which are a passion of Janet’s, on the front porch. These will go inside for the winter.
