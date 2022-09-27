Read full article on original website
Related
Liberal First
Guymon man ejected from motorcycle
A Guymon, Okla., man is in stable condition following an accident last Friday in Texas County, Okla. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported around 1 p.m. Friday, a 2008 Honda GL1800 motorcycle was eastbound on U.S. Highway 56 about seven miles southwest of Elkhart. The OHP said for an unknown reason,...
Liberal First
Local Girl Scout numbers growing
Championing leadership growth in girls through community service, personal development and fun-filled experiences, Girl Scouts is the pre-eminent leadership development organization for girls. Recently, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland hosted a signup event in Liberal, and for GSKH Troop Engagement Manager Angela Ward, the night brought some fun as well...
Liberal First
Willimons bring color to the front lawn landscape
This week’s Yard of the Week sponsored by the City of Liberal is the home of Wes and Janet Willimon at 1811 N. Calhoun Ave. The Willimons have lived in this house since 2005. The yard features a maple tree original to the property. The couple planted yews in front of windows. There are also tropicals, which are a passion of Janet’s, on the front porch. These will go inside for the winter.
Liberal First
Fall brings some of the same, some of the new to campus
Fall arrived last week, the SCCC Foundation Auction hit record numbers, and we’re almost halfway through the semester. When people say time flies, I guess this is what they mean. Here at Seward County Community College, we are all enjoying the cooler temperatures and the feeling of fall. More...
Comments / 0