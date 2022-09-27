ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yale, OK

Comments / 1

Related
1600kush.com

Drunk driver admits shooting toward night club

(Stillwater, Okla.) — The driver of a flatbed pickup truck, who had been kicked out of the Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater along with his passenger, has admitted to returning and firing multiple rounds from a pistol in the direction of the club, while three or four people were standing outside at about 1 am on Feb. 2.
STILLWATER, OK
1600kush.com

Suspect Arrested Three Times in Two Months

(Stillwater, Okla) — On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 9:42 a.m., members of the Stillwater Police Dept. (SPD) Special Projects Unit conducted a traffic stop at 14th and Perkins. During the traffic stop, officers utilized K9 Rotex to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle. The dog alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics in the car and the officers conducted a search.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yale, OK
City
Ripley, OK
County
Payne County, OK
Yale, OK
Crime & Safety
Payne County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Stillwater, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway following suspicious death in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a 35-year-old man in Lincoln County. Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation officials said the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Sac and Fox Nation Tribal Police found a man dead from a gunshot wound at a home in the 335000 block of Oak Springs Drive near Prague city limits.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Myers
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man In Custody After Deadly Crash In Tulsa

Tulsa Police say one person is in custody after a deadly overnight crash near 71st and Yale. According to police, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the victim was stopped at a red light when the suspect, who officers say was speeding, slammed into the back of the victim's car.
kaynewscow.com

Court dates set for pair accused of child neglect

NEWKIRK — Status dockets are set for Zachary Wade Kirby, 34, and Jessica Antoinette Kirby, 33, both of Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. The pair are facing child neglect charges and Zachary is also facing felony charges of assault and battery on a police officer and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.
PONCA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fatal crash on Yale and 71st leaves once person dead

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] responded to a deadly accident at the intersection of East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue on the evening of Sept. 28. A small car was stopped at a red light heading eastbound when a large SUV struck the car from behind at a high rate of speed.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Medical Marijuana#Dea Agent#Payne County Sheriff#Dea#Investigator Myers#The Payne County She
News On 6

Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Arrested After Stabbing

The daughter of Tulsa's district attorney was arrested Tuesday after stabbing him multiple times, police said. Jennifer Kunzweiler was taken into police custody on suspicion of stabbing her father, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, at his home. Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the incident. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler issued...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

OBN agents seize 18,000 marijuana plants in Braman drug bust

BRAMAN, Okla. — Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized 18,000 plants in a Braman drug bust. They had help from the Oklahoma National Guard. Locals said it all happened at an old school building. "I was coming home from work, and I drive through town to get...
BRAMAN, OK
classiccountry1070.com

More information released on Oklahoma interstate crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information on a crash that stopped traffic on Interstate 35 on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported on I-35 near Billings, Oklahoma. Troopers said a semi pulled to the side of the highway because of heavy smoke from a grass fire, and it was then hit by six other vehicles and another semi. Most of the vehicles caught fire.
BILLINGS, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City police logs Sept. 26-27

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 2:22 a.m. police took a report on items stolen from a vehicle at Broadway Plaza. At 9:04 a.m. police arrested a 14-year-old at Po-hi for minor in possession of an intoxicating beverage. At 10:14 a.m. police responded the 1900 block...
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

Cold case involving Oklahoma State Fair remains unsolved

OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been 41 years that a cold case involving the Oklahoma State Fair has remained unsolved. In 1981, an active search was underway for two 13-year-old girls who were last seen at the fair on Sept. 26. Four decades later, there are still no answers....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy