Drunk driver admits shooting toward night club
(Stillwater, Okla.) — The driver of a flatbed pickup truck, who had been kicked out of the Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater along with his passenger, has admitted to returning and firing multiple rounds from a pistol in the direction of the club, while three or four people were standing outside at about 1 am on Feb. 2.
Man convicted of killing roommate sentenced to 40 years
A man who was convicted of killing one of his roommates has been sentenced.
Cleveland County gun fight causes concern
Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputies are thankful that a stray bullet from a gunfire exchange didn’t hit any bystanders.
Suspect Arrested Three Times in Two Months
(Stillwater, Okla) — On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 9:42 a.m., members of the Stillwater Police Dept. (SPD) Special Projects Unit conducted a traffic stop at 14th and Perkins. During the traffic stop, officers utilized K9 Rotex to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle. The dog alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics in the car and the officers conducted a search.
Two men plead guilty to Shawnee hate crime
Two man have pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime in Shawnee in 2019.
Oklahoma man killed in boating accident
Authorities say a 52-year-old Oklahoma man has died following an accident on Lake Keystone.
Investigation underway following suspicious death in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a 35-year-old man in Lincoln County. Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation officials said the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Sac and Fox Nation Tribal Police found a man dead from a gunshot wound at a home in the 335000 block of Oak Springs Drive near Prague city limits.
TPD arrests man accused of raping a woman at gunpoint while dressed as a woman
TULSA, Okla. — Warning: this article contains descriptions of sexual assault. A man has been arrested after the Tulsa Police Department [TPD] said he raped a woman at gunpoint. Officers say Brandon Herd was dressed as a woman as he committed the crime. It happened Tuesday night at a...
Man In Custody After Deadly Crash In Tulsa
Tulsa Police say one person is in custody after a deadly overnight crash near 71st and Yale. According to police, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the victim was stopped at a red light when the suspect, who officers say was speeding, slammed into the back of the victim's car.
Court dates set for pair accused of child neglect
NEWKIRK — Status dockets are set for Zachary Wade Kirby, 34, and Jessica Antoinette Kirby, 33, both of Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. The pair are facing child neglect charges and Zachary is also facing felony charges of assault and battery on a police officer and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.
Fatal crash on Yale and 71st leaves once person dead
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] responded to a deadly accident at the intersection of East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue on the evening of Sept. 28. A small car was stopped at a red light heading eastbound when a large SUV struck the car from behind at a high rate of speed.
Oklahoma City officer killed in head-on crash identified
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma City police officer.
Local civil rights activist arrested for elder neglect; Body cam footage released
A well-known activist has been released from the very jail he often speaks out against. He now faces charges including elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation.
Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Arrested After Stabbing
The daughter of Tulsa's district attorney was arrested Tuesday after stabbing him multiple times, police said. Jennifer Kunzweiler was taken into police custody on suspicion of stabbing her father, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, at his home. Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the incident. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler issued...
OBN agents seize 18,000 marijuana plants in Braman drug bust
BRAMAN, Okla. — Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized 18,000 plants in a Braman drug bust. They had help from the Oklahoma National Guard. Locals said it all happened at an old school building. "I was coming home from work, and I drive through town to get...
More information released on Oklahoma interstate crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information on a crash that stopped traffic on Interstate 35 on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported on I-35 near Billings, Oklahoma. Troopers said a semi pulled to the side of the highway because of heavy smoke from a grass fire, and it was then hit by six other vehicles and another semi. Most of the vehicles caught fire.
Ponca City police logs Sept. 26-27
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 2:22 a.m. police took a report on items stolen from a vehicle at Broadway Plaza. At 9:04 a.m. police arrested a 14-year-old at Po-hi for minor in possession of an intoxicating beverage. At 10:14 a.m. police responded the 1900 block...
Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler back home after police say his daughter stabbed him earlier Tuesday
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/27; 8:24 p.m.) — Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was released from Saint Francis after he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon in his south Tulsa home. “Unfortunately today, I found myself in a situation that I hoped would never happen,” Kunzweiler said in a...
Cold case involving Oklahoma State Fair remains unsolved
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been 41 years that a cold case involving the Oklahoma State Fair has remained unsolved. In 1981, an active search was underway for two 13-year-old girls who were last seen at the fair on Sept. 26. Four decades later, there are still no answers....
