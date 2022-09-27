Read full article on original website
Canada to drop Covid border measures on Oct. 1
Trudeau says experts advised the restrictions are no longer justified.
Fear of Russian reprisals has countries lining up to oppose the EU's plan to target Moscow with a price cap on gas
EU countries fear a Russian gas price cap will push Moscow to cut supplies to Europe completely. At least 10 countries propose the cap to apply to all suppliers, as EU ministers meet Friday. Putin said a cap was stupid and threatened to cut off all energy exports to those...
4 out of the 5 EU countries bordering Russia are banning Russian tourists, even if they hold visas for the border-free Schengen zone
Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are banning Russian tourists. From September 19, even Russian tourists who hold Schengen zone visas will be turned away. Finland is the only country bordering Russia that's still open to Russian tourists. As of Monday, four out of the five European Union countries that share...
11 dead in suspected and confirmed Ebola cases in Uganda
In the last 24 hours, Uganda has recorded four confirmed cases of Ebola, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 11, the country's health ministry reported Friday in a statement.
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Traveling to Brazil during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Brazil, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Czechs to renew border checks amid new migrant wave
PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has decided to renew checks at its border with Slovakia amid a new wave of migration. The new measure becomes effective on Thursday at 27 border crossings between the two European Union countries that belong to Europe’s visa-free Schengen zone and will last for at least 10 days. A total of 560 police and customs officers will be deployed to carry out the checks. People will be banned from crossing the border at any other place on the 251-kilometer (155-mile) border. There are exceptions for farmers, foresters and fishermen working at the border areas. Slovakia’s government said Tuesday it has accepted the Czech decision but wants to discuss the issue at the EU level.
US military points to Ukraine in warning China against Taiwan attack
U.S. defense officials are looking to leverage Ukraine’s unexpected success in resisting Russia to dissuade China from a potential invasion of Taiwan. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told reporters last week that Chinese leaders “would be making an enormous mistake to invade Taiwan,” pointing to the economic consequences Russia has incurred and warning the tab for such aggression “can be very significant.”
These countries and regions are eligible for visa-free travel to Japan
After last week’s major announcement that independent tourists can finally visit Japan visa-free from October 11, we’ve all been wondering which countries and regions would be included in the visa exemption list. In the latest border rules update released by The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, foreign nationals from 68 countries and regions who wish to enter Japan for a short-term visit (up to 90 days) no longer need to apply for a visa. At the same time, tourists can visit Japan freely for tourism purposes without going through a travel agency.
Facebook says it took down China-based accounts that tried to interfere in the U.S. midterms
Facebook parent company Meta said Tuesday it took down a network of fake accounts from China that attempted to interfere in American politics ahead of this November’s midterm elections. Meta said the Chinese operation set up fake accounts posing as Americans, attacking politicians from both parties and posting inflammatory...
Rise in U.K. COVID-19 Cases Could be Coming to U.S.
Sept. 27, 2022 -- New COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom are rising, leading some observers to wonder whether the United States will see a similar spike soon. “Generally, what happens in the U.K. is reflected about a month later in the U.S. I think this is what I’ve sort of been seeing,” said Tim Spector, MD, professor of genetic epidemiology at Kings College London, told CNN .
Russia opens more border draft offices amid call-up exodus
Russian authorities are opening more military enlistment offices near Russia's borders in an apparent effort to intercept some of the Russian men of fighting age who are trying to flee the country by land to avoid getting called up to fight in Ukraine. A new draft office opened at the...
Finland to join European neighbours in shutting out Russian tourists
HELSINKI/VAALIMAA, Finland, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Finland said on Thursday it would close its border to Russian tourists at midnight, shutting off the last remaining direct land route to the European Union for them as thousands of Russians seek to avoid conscription into the war in Ukraine.
Canada Visa For Belgium, Croatian, Slovak and Australian Citizens
Australia is one of fifty visa waiver countries, meaning Australian citizens do not need a visa to visit Canada. Instead, Australians must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) to enter Canada. The eTA was introduced by Canadian authorities in 2015 to pre-screen foreign visitors to Canada and determine their eligibility. Canada’s Electronic Travel Authorization is only available to travelers entering Canada by air. You will still need ID and travel documents. Australian citizens must apply for a Canada eTA visa to enter Canada for visits of up to 90 days for tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. The Canada eTA visa from Australia is not optional but is a mandatory requirement for all Australian citizens traveling to the country for short stays.
The EU May Ban Cryptocurrency Transactions for Russian Users
The EU plans to consider the possibility of completely banning the provision of cryptocurrency services in the eurozone for Russians, CoinDesk has reported. It looks like these sanctions are being discussed by the members of the bloc in response to the holding of bogus referendums in the Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.
New Zealand Visa For German, UK, Argentina and Brazilian Citizens
German citizens need an NZeTA to visit New Zealand. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority is mandatory for German holidaymakers and business travellers. Anyone planning a trip to New Zealand must first apply for a visa. You can complete the NZeTA application online in the shortest, easiest and cheapest way. Before submitting your application, please make sure that all requirements, such as the maximum length of stay are 3 months. New Zealand’s visa waiver system was introduced to increase security. Citizens of all visa-exempt countries, including Germany, must register now.
Indian Visa for Czech, Oman and Japan Citizens
Since 2014, the Indian government has made it easy for more than169 countries to apply for e-Visa online. Czech citizens are included in this list of eligible applicants. Around 11 million international visitors travelled to India in 2019 and the number is expected to increase each year. The India e-Visa can now be applied for online which means you no longer need to make an appointment at the local Indian Embassy or Consulate, saving applicants time and money.
Finland to ban entry to Russian tourists starting midnight
The Finnish government said Thursday it would significantly limit passenger traffic on Finland’s border with Russia, banning Russian citizens traveling with tourist visas from entering the Nordic country effective Friday. “The decision in principle aims to completely prevent Russian tourism to Finland and the related transit through Finland,” Foreign...
Indian Visa For Bolivia, Azerbaijan, Andorran and Colombia Citizens
We all know that India is a very touristic nation. You can do a lot there, and not everything has to be related to the Taj Mahal. Tasting delicious dishes such as tandoori chicken is a must and you cannot fail to visit the Gange River area. As you can see, this country has a long to-do list. If you want to enter this country easily and conveniently, you must have an e-Visa for India, an electronic document available on the web. The Indian Visa for Bolivian Citizens (Passport Holders) has been available in the form of an electronic application since 2014. The India e-Visa is an official document that allows Bolivian residents and citizens to enter and travel within India for tourism purposes. the travel industry etc.
EU, US question Serbia’s EU commitment after Russia deal
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The European Union and the U.S. on Monday questioned Serbia’s proclaimed commitment to join Europe’s 27-nation bloc after Belgrade signed an agreement with Moscow pledging long-term “consultations” on foreign policy matters amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Serbia’s officials signed the...
