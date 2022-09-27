Read full article on original website
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set to start versus Carolina
Bobrovsky will guard the home goal versus the Hurricanes on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Bobrovsky will make his first preseason appearance in goal. The 34-year-old is expected to have an edge over Spencer Knight for starts in 2022-23, though the Panthers' goalie tandem could be one driven by performance rather than experience throughout the year.
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Waived Friday
Sgarbossa was placed on waivers Friday, according to CapFriendly. Sgarbossa scored four points in 10 appearances with Washington last season. Assuming he goes unclaimed, the veteran forward should spend most of the 2022-23 campaign with AHL Hershey but he'll likely earn an NHL promotion as an injury replacement at some point.
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Done for season
The Rockies placed Blackmon on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a torn meniscus in his left knee. This trip to the injured list will end Blackmon's season early, and the 36-year-old veteran will finish 2022 with a .733 OPS -- his worst mark since 2012. There's no word yet on how long it might take him to recover, but he should be ready to go by the start of next season. To fill his spot on the active roster, Colorado reinstated Jose Iglesias (thumb) from the 10-day injured list.
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Heads to bench
O'Hoppe will be on the bench Thursday against Oakland. O'Hoppe was called up for the first time Wednesday and went 1-for-3 in his MLB debut. He won't make back-to-back starts just yet, with Max Stassi taking over behind the plate.
Rangers' Corey Seager: Remains out of lineup
Seager (forearm) isn't starting Thursday against the Mariners. Seager has been dealing with a bruised left forearm since Tuesday and underwent X-rays that came back negative, but he'll be held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Josh Smith will take over at shortstop and bat ninth.
Pirates' Zack Collins: Retreats to bench
Collins isn't starting Wednesday against Cincinnati. Collins has been in the lineup for six of the last seven games, but he's gone 0-for-20 with a run, an RBI, three walks and eight strikeouts during that time. Ben Gamel will take over at first base and bat cleanup Wednesday.
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Iffy for Sunday
Prater (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Prater was limited at practices throughout the week due to a hip injury he presumably picked up during the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams, though he didn't appear bothered by the issue during the game as he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Cardinals don't kick off until 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, to there'll be few replacement options available if Prater is ruled out for Week 4.
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Steps out of lineup
Tovar is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. The 21-year-old started the past four games after he was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque last week, and he'll take a seat with Jose Iglesias (thumb) back from the injured list. Tovar should still see plenty of playing time over the final week of the season, and he's 4-for-14 with two walks and a run scored through his first four big-league contests.
Rays' Calvin Faucher: Sent down Thursday
Faucher was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Faucher spent just under a week in the major-league bullpen and converted his lone save chance while striking out three in four scoreless innings over three appearances. However, he'll be cast off the active roster as part of a move after Easton McGee's contract was selected Thursday.
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Idle after division-clinching win
Edman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Edman is one of several Cardinals regulars getting the day off for the series finale after St. Louis clinched the National League Central title with a 6-2 win Tuesday. Paul DeJong will draw the start at shortstop in place of Edman, who went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks Tuesday.
