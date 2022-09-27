Read full article on original website
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set to start versus Carolina
Bobrovsky will guard the home goal versus the Hurricanes on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Bobrovsky will make his first preseason appearance in goal. The 34-year-old is expected to have an edge over Spencer Knight for starts in 2022-23, though the Panthers' goalie tandem could be one driven by performance rather than experience throughout the year.
Rangers' Corey Seager: Remains out of lineup
Seager (forearm) isn't starting Thursday against the Mariners. Seager has been dealing with a bruised left forearm since Tuesday and underwent X-rays that came back negative, but he'll be held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Josh Smith will take over at shortstop and bat ninth.
Bengals' Devin Asiasi: Suffers ankle injury Thursday
Asiasi is questionable to return to Thursday's matchup against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury. Asiasi failed to haul in his only target in the second quarter before picking up an ankle issue that may knock him out for the rest of the contest. If he's unable to return, Hayden Hurst and Mitchell Wilcox would be the only healthy tight ends available for Cincinnati.
