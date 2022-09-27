Asiasi is questionable to return to Thursday's matchup against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury. Asiasi failed to haul in his only target in the second quarter before picking up an ankle issue that may knock him out for the rest of the contest. If he's unable to return, Hayden Hurst and Mitchell Wilcox would be the only healthy tight ends available for Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO