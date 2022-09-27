ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The Try Guys cut ties with founding member Ned Fulmer as he admits 'consensual workplace relationship' following rumors of extramarital affair

By Kieran Press-Reynolds
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44MR37_0iCVcpqt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYJCE_0iCVcpqt00
The Try Guys have severed ties with Ned Fulmer, whose online persona is associated with the "Wife Guy" character trope.

Rich Fury/Invision/AP

  • The Try Guys announced in a statement that they're cutting ties with group member Ned Fulmer.
  • Fulmer released a statement admitting he had a "consensual workplace relationship."
  • The dual statements follow feverish online fan speculation about the group.

The popular YouTube squad The Try Guys released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying they're cutting ties with one of their four members, the 35-year-old Ned Fulmer.

"Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together," says the Twitter statement , which has amassed over 45,000 likes and 20,000 retweets in just 30 minutes. "We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

Fulmer admitted to having what he called a "consensual workplace relationship" in a Tuesday afternoon post on Twitter following The Try Guys' statement.

"Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I'm sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel," Fulmer wrote, referencing his wife. "The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."

Ariel Fulmer, who co-authored a cookbook with her husband and has previously appeared in Try Guys content, released a statement later on Tuesday in which she requested privacy and thanked supporters.

"Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me - it means a lot," she said in a post on Instagram. "Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."

The statements follow intense speculation online as fans noticed that Fulmer did not appear in The Try Guys' most recent videos on their YouTube channel, which has over 7 million subscribers. Over the last few days, fans have feverishly dissected photos and posts to try to figure out what was going on with the group. Many fans in The Try Guys subreddit shared unverified allegations that Fulmer, whose online persona is closely associated with the online trope of being a "Wife Guy," was engaged in an extramarital affair.

The Try Guys began while the members worked at BuzzFeed in 2014, and later became an independent YouTube channel in 2018. The content group is known for producing content such as food challenges and trying various activities. The group also announced last week that it would be cutting down the number of videos that it produces to one a week.

The remaining three members are Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang.

The Try Guys and Ned Fulmer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Jeopardy's Amy Schneider secretly tied the knot with partner Genevieve Davis during 'a small private ceremony' in May... after less than two years of dating

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider secretly tied the knot with her girlfriend of less than two years, Genevieve Davis, earlier this year. Schneider, 43, wed Davis, 26, in a 'small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder' in Oakland, California on Monday, May 9. 'Genevieve and I are delighted to announce...
OAKLAND, CA
E! News

Why The Try Guys Are Taking A Brief Hiatus After Ned Fulmer’s Exit

Watch: The Try Guys Are Going on Hiatus--But for How Long?. The Try Guys are trying to take a breather. After the popular YouTubers announced Ned Fulmer would no longer be working with the content creators amid his cheating scandal, the remaining members of the group—comprised of Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang—have announced they would be taking a short hiatus from uploading new content to their TryPod podcast.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Kornfeld
Person
Eugene Lee Yang
Person
Ned Fulmer
Person
Keith Habersberger
Power 102.9 NoCo

Erica Banks Faces Backlash for Saying She Only Lets Attractive Women Go to the Club With Her

Erica Banks is facing backlash for a video in which she says she has physical requirements for the women that she goes clubbing with. On Monday (Sept. 19), a video surfaced of the "Buss It" rhymer talking about her preference when it comes to the look of the people she wants in her presence while partying. The Instagram video was reportedly leaked from Erica's Close Friends account on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Dallas rhymer goes into detail about her qualifications.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Tiffany Haddish 'Lost Everything' After Lawsuit Over Pedophile Sketch

Tiffany Haddish revealed she's unemployed, despite her child sex abuse lawsuit reportedly being dropped. The Girls Trip actress, 42, and comedian Aries Spears, 47, were sued in August by a 22-year-old woman with the pseudonym Jane Doe and her brother, 15—pseudonym John Doe—for allegedly forcing them to perform inappropriate acts on camera while underage.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Buzzfeed#Wife Guy#The Try Guys
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama

Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Jessa Duggar Sparks Divorce Rumors: I've Been a Thoughtless Wife

Jessa Duggar rarely speaks about her marriage. And when she does, it’s the usual Duggar drivel about how her husband leads and she follows, and being a subservient wife is her favorite thing in the world after going to church. But from time to time, Jessa speaks candidly and...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
People

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit

A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out.  In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
TV SHOWS
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Insider

Insider

608K+
Followers
34K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy