RCSO investigates bomb threat at Owens Corning

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office released information on a bomb threat that was reported Tuesday morning at the Owens Corning facility.

According to information from the office, deputies responded early Tuesday to the facility, located at 1701 Hollywood Road, on the report of a bomb threat. Officials said a note was found stating there was a bomb placed somewhere in the building.

Officials with the Amarillo Police Department’s bomb squad responded with the bomb detection dog to assist in the search. After a “thorough search” of the facility was conducted by Owen Corning supervisors, investigators and deputies, nothing suspicious was found at the facility.

According to information from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact the office or use their mobile application to report anonymous information.