Tennessee State

Best public high schools in Tennessee

By Sebastian Posey, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Niche , a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni with quantitative data, just released its high school rankings for 2023.

In Tennessee, a majority of the top 10 public high schools are in Middle Tennessee ( Nashville : 2, Brentwood: 2, Murfreesboro : 1, Hendersonville: 1, Franklin: 1).

Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School remains the #1 ranked public school in the state. The second and third-ranked schools on the list flip-flopped from the 2022 rankings. Brentwood’s Ravenwood High School now sits at #2, jumping ahead of last year’s second-ranked Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro.

Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School in Nashville is the only new school to appear in the top five this year, finishing fourth.

#1: Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School

  • Location: Nashville, Tenn.
  • School District: Metro Nashville Public Schools
  • Students: 907
  • Student-Teacher Ratio: 20:1
  • National Ranking: #212
  • Overall Niche Grade: A+

#2: Ravenwood High School

  • Location: Brentwood, Tenn.
  • School District: Williamson County Schools
  • Students: 1,783
  • Student-Teacher Ratio: 19:1
  • National Ranking: #293
  • Overall Niche Grade: A+

#3: Central Magnet School

  • Location: Murfreesboro, Tenn.
  • School District: Rutherford County Schools
  • Students: 1,237
  • Student-Teacher Ratio: 17:1
  • National Ranking: #304
  • Overall Niche Grade: A+

#4: Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School

  • Location: Nashville, Tenn.
  • School District: Metro Nashville Public Schools
  • Students: 1,275
  • Student-Teacher Ratio: 21:1
  • National Ranking: #524
  • Overall Niche Grade: A+
#5: Merrol Hyde Magnet School

  • Location: Hendersonville, Tenn.
  • School District: Sumner County Schools
  • Students: 607
  • Student-Teacher Ratio: 13:1
  • National Ranking: #546
  • Overall Niche Grade: A+

#6: Brentwood High School

  • Location: Brentwood, Tenn.
  • School District: Williamson County Schools
  • Students: 1,739
  • Student-Teacher Ratio: 20:1
  • National Ranking: #590
  • Overall Niche Grade: A+

#7: Farragut High School

  • Location: Knoxville, Tenn.
  • School District: Knox County Schools
  • Students: 2,005
  • Student-Teacher Ratio: 20:1
  • National Ranking: #798
  • Overall Niche Grade: A+

#8: Franklin High School

  • Location: Franklin, Tenn.
  • School District: Williamson County Schools
  • Students: 1,759
  • Student-Teacher Ratio: 17:1
  • National Ranking: N/A
  • Overall Niche Grade: A

#9: White Station High School

  • Location: Memphis, Tenn.
  • School District: Shelby County Schools
  • Students: 1,983
  • Student-Teacher Ratio: 18:1
  • National Ranking: N/A
  • Overall Niche Grade: A

#10: Madison Academic Magnet High School

  • Location: Jackson, Tenn.
  • School District: Madison County School District
  • Students: 493
  • Student-Teacher Ratio: 18:1
  • National Ranking: N/A
  • Overall Niche Grade: A

Check out the top 10 public high schools in America list here . You can also check out all publi c and private institutions ranked by Niche.

This is the ninth year that Niche has compiled the rankings, which it says are based on data compiled for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools and 11,820 school districts nationwide.

Shorty
3d ago

I don't know where this information is actually coming from but Nashville is the last place you want to be with kids the crime rate was horrible there

