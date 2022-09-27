Read full article on original website
How South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler finally got 'deja vu' moment with Austin Stogner
COLUMBIA — South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler knew exactly where to look for tight end Austin Stogner on a red zone route in the third quarter against South Carolina State. Though their jerseys were garnet rather than crimson, Rattler had seen Stogner run the route many times in their...
South Carolina football dominates South Carolina State in 50-10 Thursday night victory
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football dominated wire-to-wire in a 50-10 win over South Carolina State on Thursday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks (3-2) showed no issues with the shortened week after the game was moved from Saturday to Thursday to avoid the inclement weather expected from Hurricane Ian. They shut out the Bulldogs (1-3) in the first quarter and never led by fewer than eight points to improve to 3-0 in the history of the matchup.
South Carolina football wears throwback helmets from 1968 for Thursday game vs. S.C. State
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football will wear helmets from 1968 in Thursday night's game against South Carolina State in honor of "Throwback Thursday." The Gamecocks (2-2) face the Bulldogs (1-2) at Williams-Brice Stadium in their first Thursday game (7 p.m., SEC Network) since 2016 after expected inclement weather from Hurricane Ian forced the teams to move the game up.
South Carolina football score vs. SC State: Live updates from Thursday night matchup
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football is looking to get back above .500 this week against South Carolina State after dominating Charlotte 56-20 last Saturday. The Gamecocks (2-2) face South Carolina State (1-2) for the third time in program history, and they are 2-0 in their series against the Bulldogs. South Carolina State has not beaten a Power 5 opponent since at least 2005.
South Carolina football vs. S.C. State: Score prediction, scouting report
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football hopes to keep its momentum going after earning a 56-30 win over Charlotte on Saturday. The Gamecocks (2-2) face South Carolina State (1-2) for the third time in program history, and they are 2-0 in their series against the Bulldogs. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, was moved to Thursday (7 p.m., SEC Network) due to expected inclement weather from Hurricane Ian.
South Carolina women's basketball announces NIL deal for $25,000 per player in 2022-23 season
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball players will make at least $25,000 each during the 2022-23 season thanks to a unique name, image and likeness deal with the Gamecocks' NIL collective, the Garnet Trust, and sports marketing firm NOCAP Sports. The deal with the reigning NCAA champions is funded...
Dawn Staley stands by decision to cancel South Carolina women's basketball series with BYU
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley stands by her decision to cancel the Gamecocks' series with Brigham Young University after a BYU fan allegedly directed racial slurs at a Black Duke volleyball player in August. The game against BYU was scheduled as the South Carolina's 2022-23...
South Carolina women's basketball opener set after BYU canceled over alleged racial slurs
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball will open its season Nov. 7 against East Tennessee State after canceling its home opener against BYU. Coach Dawn Staley canceled the two-game series with the Cougars after a BYU fan allegedly directed racial slurs at a Black Duke volleyball player during a game.
Hurricane Ian leads to school closures in SC
While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
News About Town
Board-certified physician treated patients in Hampton County for 24 years. When Dr. Tim Pearce started practicing medicine in Beaufort, he was introduced to the community as the “young surgeon.” Nearly four decades later, he has earned a new title. “I have proudly taken up the mantle of being...
Hurricane Ian: Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton counties remain under watches, warnings
While Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties all remain under several watches and warnings due to Hurricane Ian, the forecast should improve within the next several hours, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. Beaufort County and coastal Jasper counties remained under a Hurricane Warning Friday, Sept. 30 at around...
Lawmaker appoints new HC Airport Commissioner for 'transparency' reasons
Hampton County now has a new member of the HC Airport Commission, but she wasn't exactly welcomed with open arms by county officials. After a behind-the-scenes power struggle between a member of the HC Legislative Delegation and Hampton County officials, Audrey Hopkins-Williams was officially seated on the county airport commission during a Sept. 12 special meeting of the County Council.
