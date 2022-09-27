Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
Wanted Ocilla man pursuit ends in OIS
OCILLA – An Ocilla man wanted on an outstanding warrant led agents on a high-speed pursuit that ended in an officer involved shooting. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Irwin County, GA. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 23, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. One man was shot and has died. No deputies were injured during this incident.
valdostatoday.com
VPD make arrest following suspicious vehicle report
VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old Brooks County resident was arrested in Valdosta for multiple charges after police were called to a suspicious vehicle. Arrested: Marcus Stroud, African American male, 37 years of age, Brooks County resident. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 9:58 am., Valdosta Patrol Officers responded to the...
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for Valdosta robbery
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident was arrested after physically assaulting a citizen and stealing their wallet at a Kash Food Mart. Arrested: Elphonso Moore, African American male, 42 years of age, Valdosta resident. On September 23, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence, after...
douglasnow.com
Victim reports crime, also gets arrested
The victim of a crime found himself in jail after he called 911 to report someone attempting to break into his home. According to a report from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, on September 23, a sergeant was dispatched to a residence on Highway 221 North about a person breaking a window and a storm door at a home. When he arrived, he spoke with Robert Frank Smith, 59, who said James Lamar Smith, 37, had come to his home looking for his girlfriend and began beating on the door. Robert told the officer he walked into another part of the home and could see James outside beating on the door until the glass on the storm door broke. He also claimed James then threw an unknown object at the plate glass window, causing it to also break. He then watched James walk away.
valdostatoday.com
Moultrie man sentenced to 55 years
COOK CO. – A Moultrie man has been sentenced to 55 years for conspiring to murder a Cook County man. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill has announced that James Roger Avery, age 45, of Moultrie, Georgia, was sentenced July 28, 2022, on felony charges of two counts of Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Avery entered a plea during the July Term of Court and was sentenced to 55 years with the first 10 years of the sentence to be served in confinement in the Georgia Department of Corrections.
valdostatoday.com
Four teens arrested for Valdosta vehicle break-ins
VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call from Spring Chase Apartments, Valdosta police arrested four teenagers connected to multiple automobile break-ins. Arrested: Ladarrius Gipson, African American male 18 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Joshua Lilley, African American male 17 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Juvenile male, 16 years...
wfxl.com
Florida man pleads guilty to distribution after meth recovered at Lowndes traffic stop
A Florida resident with multiple prior state felony convictions for distributing methamphetamine pleaded guilty to a federal controlled substance charge after being caught with approximately eight kilograms of the illegal drug during a routine traffic stop when his co-defendant attempted to escape from authorities with the bag of drugs. 48-year-old...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police seek help in locating shooting suspect
VALDOSTA – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jashun Wilkins, considered armed and dangerous. WANTED: Jashun Wilkins, African American male, 17 years of age, 5’8”, 135 lbs., Valdosta resident. On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:26 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene...
wfxl.com
1 arrested, 1 cited after drugs found during Homerville traffic stop
A man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Homerville Friday. Homerville police stopped a black Nissan Versa in the area of West Plant Avenue and Wilson Street around 8 p.m. Friday. A free air search was conducted on the vehicle by certified K-9 Bain and then officers conducted...
1 Killed, 1 Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Sylvester (Worth County, GA)
Worth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash that killed one woman and injured another in Worth County. The crash occurred on Highway 82 off of Whiddon Mill Road in Sylvester.
wfxl.com
Four teens arrested for entering autos in Valdosta
Four teenagers are in custody for entering autos in Valdosta. Valdosta police responded to Spring Chase Apartments, in the 1600 block of Norman Drive, Sunday shortly after 1 a.m. after a citizen called E911 to report that there were males trying to break into a vehicle. The caller told dispatch...
douglasnow.com
Grand Jury indicts six
Six individuals who were recently arrested received indictments on their charges from the Coffee County Grand Jury last week. The cases include charges of rape, aggravated assault, furnishing prohibited items to inmates, trafficking meth, failure to register as a sex offender, and burglary. DouglasNow obtained copies of the indictments, which...
Albany police seek help in finding burglary, arson suspect
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the community’s assistance in locating William Donnie McCulligh, 41,who has warrants taken on the following charges: Burglary, arson in the second degree, and giving false name, address or date of birth. McCulligh’s last known address...
WALB 10
2 plead guilty to Walmart gift card schemes across Georgia, U.S.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men from the northeast pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes using Walmart gift cards that affected hundreds of people, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says. Yao Lin, 51, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Wen Xue Lin, 39, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, each pleaded guilty to...
douglasnow.com
Love triangle results in alleged beating with metal pipe
A doomed love triangle resulted in an alleged beating with a metal pipe and four individuals in jail on aggravated battery charges. The attack, according to the victim, was a set-up by Candice Kirkland, a woman he claimed to have an affair with while she was engaged to one of his alleged assailants, James Tanner.
Valdosta Police Department arrests juvenile for stabbing 12-year-old
A 15-year-old has been arrested for aggravated assault after stabbing a 12-year-old in Valdosta at a bus stop.
southgatv.com
Ocilla suspect fatally shot at roadblock
OCILLA, GA – The GBI confirms it is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Irwin County Friday afternoon. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation after a fleeing suspect was shot and killed. No deputies were injured during this incident. Preliminary...
Tallahassee Police Department Under Attack
Progressive Leader Calls Police Chief and Police Officers Murderers At last Wednesday’s city commission meeting – during the time allocated for public speakers – Delilah Pierre took the opportunity to address elected officials with a 3-mintue commentary which contained objectional language and comments referring to Police Chief Lawrence Revell and TPD officers as murderers. Pierre […]
wfxl.com
Sylvester police seek community help in locating, identifying three victims of theft
The Sylvester Police Department is asking the public to identify three victims. In a Facebook post by SPD, a subject was arrested in reference to possessing stolen items in a recent case. Among those items were several financial transaction cards. Some of the owners of those stolen cards have been...
douglasnow.com
Jury convicts James Burch on two counts of aggravated assault, could face 40 years in prison
James Gregory Burch is now facing prison time after a Coffee County jury found him guilty of an aggravated assault for pointing a gun at a local police officer's family. Burch originally denied ever seeing or pointing a firearm, but as he was being transported to the Coffee County Jail, he claimed the officer "knew the gun was fake."
