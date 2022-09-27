ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

valdostatoday.com

Wanted Ocilla man pursuit ends in OIS

OCILLA – An Ocilla man wanted on an outstanding warrant led agents on a high-speed pursuit that ended in an officer involved shooting. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Irwin County, GA. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 23, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. One man was shot and has died. No deputies were injured during this incident.
OCILLA, GA
valdostatoday.com

VPD make arrest following suspicious vehicle report

VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old Brooks County resident was arrested in Valdosta for multiple charges after police were called to a suspicious vehicle. Arrested: Marcus Stroud, African American male, 37 years of age, Brooks County resident. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 9:58 am., Valdosta Patrol Officers responded to the...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Arrest made for Valdosta robbery

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident was arrested after physically assaulting a citizen and stealing their wallet at a Kash Food Mart. Arrested: Elphonso Moore, African American male, 42 years of age, Valdosta resident. On September 23, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence, after...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Victim reports crime, also gets arrested

The victim of a crime found himself in jail after he called 911 to report someone attempting to break into his home. According to a report from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, on September 23, a sergeant was dispatched to a residence on Highway 221 North about a person breaking a window and a storm door at a home. When he arrived, he spoke with Robert Frank Smith, 59, who said James Lamar Smith, 37, had come to his home looking for his girlfriend and began beating on the door. Robert told the officer he walked into another part of the home and could see James outside beating on the door until the glass on the storm door broke. He also claimed James then threw an unknown object at the plate glass window, causing it to also break. He then watched James walk away.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Moultrie man sentenced to 55 years

COOK CO. – A Moultrie man has been sentenced to 55 years for conspiring to murder a Cook County man. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill has announced that James Roger Avery, age 45, of Moultrie, Georgia, was sentenced July 28, 2022, on felony charges of two counts of Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Avery entered a plea during the July Term of Court and was sentenced to 55 years with the first 10 years of the sentence to be served in confinement in the Georgia Department of Corrections.
MOULTRIE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Four teens arrested for Valdosta vehicle break-ins

VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call from Spring Chase Apartments, Valdosta police arrested four teenagers connected to multiple automobile break-ins. Arrested: Ladarrius Gipson, African American male 18 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Joshua Lilley, African American male 17 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Juvenile male, 16 years...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta police seek help in locating shooting suspect

VALDOSTA – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jashun Wilkins, considered armed and dangerous. WANTED: Jashun Wilkins, African American male, 17 years of age, 5’8”, 135 lbs., Valdosta resident. On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:26 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Four teens arrested for entering autos in Valdosta

Four teenagers are in custody for entering autos in Valdosta. Valdosta police responded to Spring Chase Apartments, in the 1600 block of Norman Drive, Sunday shortly after 1 a.m. after a citizen called E911 to report that there were males trying to break into a vehicle. The caller told dispatch...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Grand Jury indicts six

Six individuals who were recently arrested received indictments on their charges from the Coffee County Grand Jury last week. The cases include charges of rape, aggravated assault, furnishing prohibited items to inmates, trafficking meth, failure to register as a sex offender, and burglary. DouglasNow obtained copies of the indictments, which...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany police seek help in finding burglary, arson suspect

ALBANY — The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the community’s assistance in locating William Donnie McCulligh, 41,who has warrants taken on the following charges: Burglary, arson in the second degree, and giving false name, address or date of birth. McCulligh’s last known address...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

2 plead guilty to Walmart gift card schemes across Georgia, U.S.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men from the northeast pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes using Walmart gift cards that affected hundreds of people, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says. Yao Lin, 51, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Wen Xue Lin, 39, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, each pleaded guilty to...
RUTHER GLEN, VA
douglasnow.com

Love triangle results in alleged beating with metal pipe

A doomed love triangle resulted in an alleged beating with a metal pipe and four individuals in jail on aggravated battery charges. The attack, according to the victim, was a set-up by Candice Kirkland, a woman he claimed to have an affair with while she was engaged to one of his alleged assailants, James Tanner.
DOUGLAS, GA
southgatv.com

Ocilla suspect fatally shot at roadblock

OCILLA, GA – The GBI confirms it is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Irwin County Friday afternoon. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation after a fleeing suspect was shot and killed. No deputies were injured during this incident. Preliminary...
OCILLA, GA
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee Police Department Under Attack

Progressive Leader Calls Police Chief and Police Officers Murderers At last Wednesday’s city commission meeting – during the time allocated for public speakers – Delilah Pierre took the opportunity to address elected officials with a 3-mintue commentary which contained objectional language and comments referring to Police Chief Lawrence Revell and TPD officers as murderers. Pierre […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL

