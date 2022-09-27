Read full article on original website
Related
Nottingham MD
Re-Fund The Police: Governor Hogan announces applications now open for additional community safety grants
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that applications are now being accepted for the state’s second round of grant funding for the Community Safety Works program. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) as part of the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative, Community Safety Works offers up to $10 million in funding for the implementation of crime prevention strategies through physical design improvements, operational activities, community services, blight removal, and increased property maintenance.
WBOC
Md. Governor Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts for Remnants of Hurricane Ian
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced statewide preparedness efforts as the remnant of Hurricane Ian move up the mid-Atlantic, leading to coastal flood and gale warnings in the region. Earlier this week, the governor announced the deployment of an Incident Management Team to the state of Florida to assist with the response.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Additional $10 Million in Funding Now Available Through “Re-Fund The Police” Initiative
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that applications are now being accepted for the state’s second round of grant funding for the Community Safety Works program. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) as part of the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative, Community Safety Works offers up to $10 million in funding for the implementation of crime prevention strategies through physical design improvements, operational activities, community services, blight removal, and increased property maintenance.
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland educators eye better pay following new Baltimore County deal
ANNAPOLIS- Teachers, their unions and school systems across the state are taking note of the deal to give Baltimore County gives teachers a raise as they consider their own local education systems. Baltimore County’s $76 million compensation package plan looks to improve teacher pay and increase teacher retention rates ,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Maryland announces cost of living adjustment for all state employees
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - State employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and nurses are getting a financial boost from Maryland. On Thursday, governor Larry Hogan announced that all employees across the state government will receive a 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect on November 1. According...
mocoshow.com
Virginia Declares State of Emergency in Advance of Hurricane Ian; Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Monitoring Storm
On Wednesday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to start impacting parts of DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Friday evening. According to a press release, the State of Emergency “allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. Virginians should be prepared for the potential of severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts.” The full text of Executive Order 22 is available here.
mocoshow.com
New 227 Area Code Coming to Maryland
The Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) announced Wednesday the assignment of 227 as a new area code which will eventually serve the same geographic area in Maryland that is currently served by the 240 and 301 area codes. If you have a 240/301 area code number, that will not change. Counties that currently use the 240/301 area code include Allegany, Charles, Garrett, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Washington counties.
WBOC
Millions Coming to Maryland to Help Create Affordable Rental Housing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Nearly $32 million in project awards were announced Tuesday by Gov. Larry Hogan through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. Twenty-one total awards were given out, including to 12...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfmd.com
Several New Laws Implemented in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Several new bills took effect in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 1. There are nine new laws that were added. Senate Bill 176 requires children under the age of 2 to be secured in a rear-facing car seat and requires drivers to adhere to manufacturer specifications. Christine Nizer,...
NBC Washington
New Laws Take Effect in DC, Maryland Oct. 1
New laws that begin on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in D.C. and Maryland affect paid leave, car seat safety measures, employer non-compete restrictions and more. Here's a breakdown of what's changing. New Laws in Washington, DC. Paid Leave: Moms and dads who work in D.C. can receive a month more...
wrnjradio.com
HUD Regional Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel announces $8.3M in 646 new housing choice vouchers to New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Region II Regional Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel announced 646 new Housing Choice Vouchers totaling $8,328,385 awarded to Public Housing Authorities in New Jersey. The announcement was made during HUD RA Ampry-Samuel’s keynote address delivered to housing officials, partners, and advocates...
wmar2news
Governor Hogan announces nearly $32 million in affordable rental housing awards
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The funding will is for for the 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. “During our administration, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbaltimore.com
Get ready for a new area code in parts of Maryland. Here's what it will be.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new area code will be coming to parts of Maryland as phone numbers in some of the current area codes run out, according to the Maryland Public Service Commission. Phone numbers are running out in the 240 and 301 area codes. Those area codes mainly...
mocoshow.com
Maryland United States Attorney’s Office Resolves Disability Discrimination Lawsuit Against Maryland Developer Involving Multifamily Housing Complexes
Per the Office of the U.S. Attotney, District of Maryland: United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division announced today that Maryland-based developer Stavrou Associates, Inc. and related entities have agreed to pay $185,000 to settle claims that they violated the Fair Housing Act (FHA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to build 11 multi-family housing complexes in Maryland with required accessible features for people with disabilities. As part of the settlement, the defendants also agreed to make extensive retrofits to remove accessibility barriers at the complexes.
Maryland Real Estate Market Trends and Forecast 2023
As anyone who deals in real estate will tell you, being up to date on information is extremely important. As such, with a new year approaching, keeping up with current Maryland real estate market trends is vital. After all, with current information, you can decide on the future of your investments. At the end of the day, you shouldn’t make any choice without seeing the full picture. So, with the year coming to an end, putting together all of the information should be a priority for investors. In order to help out, we’ve decided to compile the information on Maryland real estate market trends and forecast for 2023, and we hope you find it useful.
This Will Be Maryland's Newest Area Code When 240 And 301 Phone Numbers Run Out
Maryland residents may soon have a new area code to dial up if they want to make local calls. Officials in Maryland announced that the “227" area code could soon join the traditional “240” and “301" numbers, which are expected to run out sometime in the coming year.
Up to $500 coming to many Virginia residents soon
holding out moneyPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Virginia residents. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. You can use this money however you would like. Here are the details to consider.
Maryland's expanded 'Move Over Law' that includes any cars off road with warning signals starts Saturday
Maryland's Move Over law expands on the roadways starting on Oct. 1.The law requires drivers to make a lane changed or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing or parked cars with hazard lights and any warning signals."The intent of the Move Over law is to provide an extra barrier of safety for motorists, along with police officers, firefighters, emergency medical service personnel and utility workers working on Maryland roads," according to the Maryland State Police. "It is hoped that drivers will become more aware of police and emergency workers and others stopped along the road and move away from...
WTOP
DC may join Maryland jurisdictions in allowing noncitizens to vote
Legislation that would allow noncitizens to vote in local elections in the District quickly gained momentum Tuesday as a committee approved the bill, sending it to the full D.C. Council for consideration. If it ultimately passes, undocumented immigrants and green card holders would be able to vote in elections for...
Utility bills are increasing, causing inflation frustration | How you can get some relief
Do you qualify for utility assistance? One organization is looking to help.
Comments / 0