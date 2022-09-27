Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage protesters rally downtown, frustrated over a lack of body cameras on local police
More than 30 people marched in protest in Anchorage Thursday night, frustrated that local police officers still do not have body-worn cameras, now a year and a half after voters approved them. Celeste Hodge Growden, president of the Alaska Black Caucus, led the rally, starting in front of APD’s downtown...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla man to serve 20 years for 2019 murder
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A man charged with murdering a Wasilla teen in January of 2019 was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison Friday morning at the Palmer Courthouse. Jordan Flowers, 23, was sentenced to 30 years with 10 years suspended for second-degree murder, as well as 10 years supervised probation following his sentence by Palmer Judge Jonathan Woodman, who had delayed the sentencing on three previous occasions.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Police body camera discussion moves into arbitration, extending purchasing delays
New owners of Wasilla four plex surprised after DOT levels privacy trees. Property manager Suzy Campbell was surprised to see a video taken by a tenant last month, shocked that the privacy trees that surrounded three sides of the complex had been leveled - including the backside of the property that faces the notoriously dangerous road.
radiokenai.com
Communities South Of 60° North Latitude Can Put Studded Tires On Saturday
October is almost here and that means that studded snow tires will be permitted on vehicles south of the 60° North Latitude on Saturday, October 1st. Studded snow tires already have been permitted for vehicles north of the 60° North Latitude, which includes all communities north of Ninilchik (NOTE: this doesn’t include municipalities who have their own ordinance regarding the use of studded tires, like Anchorage).
alaskasnewssource.com
New owners of Wasilla 4-plex surprised after DOT levels privacy trees
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - After being designated as a Safety Corridor in 2009 by the State of Alaska, Knik-Goose Bay Road finally began phase 1 of a four-mile reconstruction project last month. The project will expand the corridor to a four-lane divided roadway between Centaur Avenue to Fairview Loop. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage car wreck turns fatal
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man involved in a Sept. 10 two-vehicle car accident has died, according to Anchorage police. In a press release, Anchorage police said that 51-year-old Robert Malone had died from injuries suffered during the crash at the intersection of Denali Street and East Northern Lights Boulevard. Malone and two others were in a GMC Safari driving west on Northern Lights Boulevard through a green light when the vehicle collided with a Jeep Commander traveling north on Denali Street, who had a red light.
alaskasnewssource.com
ACEH celebrates new headquarters location in Anchorage
Disaster assistance hotline formally opened to help western coastal communities impacted by the storm. Disaster assistance hotline formally opened to help western coastal communities impacted by the storm. Anchorage mom speaks to fentanyl crisis on national stage. Updated: 20 hours ago. Sandy Snodgrass recently filmed on the set of the...
alaskasnewssource.com
New Third Avenue mural unveiled by Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
Hope Community Resources artists get to work on brand new mural. A splash of color will be brightening up downtown Anchorage as artists from Hope Community Resources get to work on a brand new mural. Photojournalist Luke Patrick was there when the first brush stroke launched the project. New owners...
alaskasnewssource.com
September rains launch Anchorage to 3rd wettest year on record
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Scattered showers are still with us this morning across Southcentral Alaska, with the heaviest rain expected to remain across eastern Prince William Sound. It’s here where an additional half an inch to an inch of rain is possible through the day. Meanwhile, the rest of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Police charge man with murder in Muldoon homicide case
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After finding the body of a woman lying in a tent near Muldoon Road, Anchorage police are charging a man with murder in connection to the investigation, which was recently ruled a homicide. The Anchorage Police Department charged 26-year-old William Gonzalez III with second-degree murder Wednesday,...
alaskafish.news
AK Bycatch Task Force provides final recommendations
The Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force has met 40 times since January. This week it revealed the recommendations from its four committees focusing on: Western Alaska salmon, Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska crab, Gulf of Alaska halibut and salmon, and Science, Technology and Innovation. Here is the link to...
akbizmag.com
Certified Mastectomy Fitter Opens in Anchorage
Laura Dewitt expanded her mastectomy fitting boutique, Allies, from Bellingham, Washington to Anchorage. Breast cancer survivors in Alaska now have easier access to a certified mastectomy fitter, who provides garments and accessories to restore body shape. The Anchorage branch of Allies, a boutique based in Bellingham, Washington, is inviting appointments during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
marinmagazine.com
A Family Moving From Anchorage, Alaska, to San Rafael Remodels a House to Let in the Light
While they called Alaska home for many years, a professional couple knew they eventually wanted to live in San Rafael, where the husband’s father had settled and where they visited yearly. In 2018, with both daughters attending colleges in California, they made the big move. “We had a craftsman-style house in Anchorage that was beautiful,” the wife says. “We knew that the style here would be different, so we were ready to start with a clean slate.” The contemporary house they found in the Peacock Gap neighborhood was filled with light and had the connection to the outdoors that they were looking for, but once they moved in, they started seeing things they wanted to change and decided the house could use a style upgrade.
alaskasnewssource.com
Bronson administration says Centennial Campground will close on Friday, campers wonder where they will go
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At an emergency meeting Monday night, Anchorage Assembly members passed and funded a shelter plan to begin Oct. 1, which includes space for the estimated 200 people who are living at Centennial Campground in East Anchorage. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said he is considering the plan...
alaskasnewssource.com
Student taken into custody after threatening call led to Service High lockdown
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Service High School student is in police custody Wednesday morning after making a threatening phone call that put the school into lockdown. Renee Oistad, spokesperson with the Anchorage Police Department, said that the school is back open after the initial threat was called in to Alaska police dispatch around 7:30 a.m. A message from Service Assistant Principal David Little to families sent out Wednesday morning said the lockdown lasted 35 minutes — starting at 7:35 a.m. and ending at 8:10 a.m.
alaskasnewssource.com
September rain aims at Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two additional rounds of rain are coming to Southeast Alaska for the remainder of the weekend. The first round will likely bring one to two inches from Wednesday night to Friday. Another storm arrives Friday, with one to three inches expected. Prince William Sound and the...
alaskapublic.org
‘There’s no help’: Anchorage homeless campers face uncertain future as Centennial Campground closure looms
The city is preparing to move homeless residents from Centennial Campground to the Sullivan Arena on Saturday, according to a brief statement late Thursday afternoon from a spokesman for Mayor Dave Bronson. Original story:. On a muddy Wednesday morning, Raymond Marth dragged wood through Centennial Campground in Northeast Anchorage —...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man accused in 2016 Anchorage double homicide case pleads guilty
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man charged with killing a young man and woman in January 2016 pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree murder. Jamal Hall, 27, faced four counts of murder in total — two first-degree charges for “intent to cause death,” and two second-degree charges for “extreme indifference” — and pleaded guilty to the two second-degree charges.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage mom speaks to fentanyl crisis on national stage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After losing her son Bruce in October of last year, Sandy Snodgrass has been advocating for education, awareness, and prevention of the fentanyl crisis that’s been plaguing the nation. “The reason I do this is part of a mother’s job is to take care of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Golden Lion won’t open as planned, Sullivan may house 300
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The non-congregate shelter at the former Golden Lion hotel will not be open for housing on Friday as planned due to issues with the building’s condition. In a memo obtained Thursday, Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson states that the Health Department — the agency responsible for...
